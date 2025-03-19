7 most successful female influencers in Nigeria

It’s that time of the year when we give props to the incredible women who are doing the most in every corner of the world.

And today, we’re shining the spotlight on some of the most successful female influencers in Nigeria. If you’re scrolling through your Instagram or YouTube, chances are, you’ve come across some of these queens, and if you haven’t, it’s high time you did!

Ready to meet the ladies ruling the game? Let’s go!

1. Taaooma (Maryam Apaokagi)

If you don’t know Taaooma, are you even Nigerian? Taaooma is a name everyone in the comedy scene knows. With over 5 million followers on Instagram and 4.8 million on Facebook, she’s practically the queen of comedy in Nigeria. Her videos are relatable, funny, and definitely a reflection of Nigerian culture, especially when it comes to how African parents treat their children.

Taaooma has gone from making funny videos in her room to becoming a top brand ambassador, earning major endorsement deals. She's an icon, and there’s no stopping her.

2. Kie Kie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori)

Kie Kie is another undeniable force in the entertainment world! This multi-talented star effortlessly blends fashion with comedy, creating a niche for herself that has resonated with Nigerians across the country.

With over 3 million Instagram followers and 2.6 million Facebook fans, Kie Kie is a true influencer in every sense of the word. Plus, she’s a huge personality on TV, making waves as a host on popular shows. Kie Kie didn’t just stop at influencing; she’s also a brand in her own right.

3. Maraji (Gloria Oloruntobi)

What started as lip-syncing to Nigerian songs has now grown into a full-blown career in comedy.

With 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 114,000 fans on Facebook, Maraji is truly an influencer to reckon with. Her rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary, and she continues to entertain her audience with hilarious content.

4. Toke Makinwa

Toke is a popular TV host, author, and social media personality. With over five million followers on Instagram, Toke has built a solid brand through years of hard work and consistency. She's truly a force to be reckoned with.

Toke is not just an influencer; she’s an inspiration to many young women who look up to her for business advice, self-love tips, and life lessons. From her popular talk show to her books, Toke’s influence stretches beyond social media, she’s become a household name.

5. Laura Ikeji-Kanu

When it comes to beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, Laura Ikeji-Kanu is the go-to queen. With millions of followers across her social media platforms, she has mastered the art of keeping it stylish and real.

She’s not just a fashionista, though, Laura is a successful entrepreneur, running her own cosmetics line, LauraBeauty.

Laura’s appearance in the reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos, only added more sparkle to her already glittering career. With her combination of beauty, brains, and business sense, Laura has carved a name for herself among Nigeria’s most powerful influencers.

6. Sisi Yemmie (Yemisi Sophie Odusanya)

Sisi Yemmie has been serving up some serious food vibes on YouTube with her SisiYemmieTV channel. This food and lifestyle blogger shows us how to make mouthwatering dishes! With over 1 million subscribers, Sisi Yemmie has made an impact in the Nigerian food space. But wait, that’s not all!

She’s also an expert in vlogging and lifestyle content, sharing her life with her followers, including the highs and lows of being a mom, wife, and entrepreneur. She’s built a brand that is as relatable as it is aspirational.

7. Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola is not only an influencer; she’s an actress and a fashion icon. With almost 2 million followers on Instagram, Temi has become a style icon for many young Nigerians.

She’s also the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, which has definitely earned her the "celebrity" status.

But Temi doesn’t rely on her family’s name, she’s built a strong brand around her love for fashion and beauty. As an actress, she starred in the popular movie Citation, which received rave reviews. Temi Otedola is a blend of class, elegance, and talent, and she’s only just getting started.