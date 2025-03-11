5 most expensive phone screens to fix and their prices in 2025

In today's tough economy, your phone screen must not crack if not, you will cry premium tears.

While there are phones with relatively affordable screen repairs, there are some high-end models where fixing a cracked screen can cost you as much as buying a new one. If you own one of these premium phones, you have to protect the screen at all costs!

Let's check out the most expensive phone screens to fix in 2025:

5. iPhone 13 Pro Max – ₦300,000

The iPhone 13 Pro Max offers excellent display quality, powerful cameras, and a smooth performance experience. It has cutting-edge features and capabilities, however, if you’re unlucky enough to crack the screen, expect to pay around ₦300,000 for a replacement.

4. iPhone 14 Pro Max – ₦450,000

The iPhone 14 Pro Max offers impressive upgrades in performance and camera quality. With the new Dynamic Island and always-on display, this phone is packed with top-tier technology. Unfortunately, the screen replacement cost for the iPhone 14 Pro Max can set you back ₦450,000.

3. iPhone 15 Pro Max & 16 Pro Max – ₦600,000 to ₦750,000

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are technological marvels, offering unrivaled performance, advanced photography tools, and impressive battery life. However, if the screen breaks, you're looking at a staggering cost of ₦600,000 to ₦750,000 for repair, making these two of the most expensive phones to fix in 2025.

2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – ₦800,000

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to set a new bar for premium smartphones, offering exceptional camera technology and a high-definition display. However, repairing a cracked screen will cost you around ₦800,000.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Inner Screen) – ₦1,000,000

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a revolutionary foldable phone with an inner screen that can cost you up to ₦1,000,000 to repair if cracked. This phone is the most expensive to repair on our list, primarily due to the delicate foldable screen technology. As foldable devices become more popular, screen repairs for them continue to be costly. The high price tag reflects the complexity and innovation behind the foldable design.

How to Guard Your Phone to Avoid Cracked Screen

Invest in a Durable Screen Protector: A good quality screen protector can act as the first line of defense against scratches, cracks, and shattering. Use a Protective Case: A sturdy case, especially those with reinforced corners, can absorb shock if your phone accidentally falls, reducing the likelihood of screen damage. Avoid Using Your Phone While Moving: Using your phone while walking, running, or in a crowded place can lead to accidental drops. Be mindful of where and when you use your phone. Keep Your Phone Away from Hard Surfaces: Placing your phone on hard surfaces like concrete can increase the chances of screen damage. Be cautious about where you set your phone down. Store Your Phone in a Safe Place: When not in use, store your phone in a safe place, such as a padded compartment in your bag or a phone holder. Avoid leaving it loose in your pocket or handbag.