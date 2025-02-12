See the most expensive school in the world where school fees costs ₦254million per year

The world’s most expensive school is Institut Le Rosey, located in Switzerland, with the nickname "The School of Kings."

Which is apt because with a price tag of CHF 154,200 which is roughly equivalent to ₦254million, this elite boarding school can surely only cater to the children of royalty, business moguls, and celebrities.

Institut Le Rosey isn’t just a school, it’s a luxury experience with a campus fit for royalty. Many of its students come from dynastic wealth, political families, or entertainment royalty. Past alumni include King Albert II of Belgium, the Shah of Iran, and members of the Rockefeller family.

According to Wikipedia, there have been individuals of Nigerian origin associated with Institut Le Rosey. Notably, Alki David, a Nigerian-born Greek billionaire heir and media entrepreneur, is listed among the school's notable alumni. He is not a Nigerian sha, but he was born in Lagos so we can still famz him.

For ₦254million, what exactly are the students getting?

1. Elite Lifestyle

The institution boasts two campuses: one at a historic château on a sprawling 28-hectare estate near Lake Geneva and another in the Swiss Alps, where students relocate for the winter to enjoy skiing and winter sports. The facilities include:

A private equestrian center with stables for horseback riding

A sailing center on Lake Geneva

A 3,000-seat concert hall for performances

An Olympic-sized swimming pool

A shooting range, golf course, and multiple tennis courts

2. World-Class Academics and Global Networking

Le Rosey follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, offering students a rigorous and globally recognised education. But academics are just part of the package. What truly sets the school apart is its networking opportunities. Being part of this network opens doors to global connections that could shape a student’s future in ways traditional education cannot.

3. A Multicultural Experience

Le Rosey enrolls students from over 60 different nationalities, with a strict policy that no single nationality exceeds 10% of the student body. This ensures a diverse environment where students grow up in a truly international setting, learning multiple languages and cultures. Additionally, the school offers a multilingual education, with courses taught in English and French, and students are expected to master at least three languages before graduation.

4. Extravagant Extracurriculars

The students go for yacht excursions on the Mediterranean, they ski in Gstaad, and are encouraged to explore their talents in different areas like music – where the school has its own orchestra and offers private music lessons from professional musicians. They go beyond traditional sports to learn fencing, polo, and even archery and they take annual educational trips to destinations like Japan, Africa, and Antarctica for hands-on learning experiences.

5. Personal Development

Le Rosey emphasises leadership, etiquette, and independence, ensuring students graduate with not just academic knowledge but also social refinement. They receive etiquette training, learn public speaking, and are encouraged to develop their own initiatives—skills that are essential for those destined for influential roles.