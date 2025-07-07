Every year, millions of people die around the world.

The reasons why, where it happens most, show a country’s health system, economy, age demographics, and more. While some nations are grappling with ageing populations and chronic diseases, others are losing lives to preventable illnesses, conflict, and poor healthcare infrastructure.

Using data from the United Nations World Population Prospects (2024 revision) and global health studies, here's a country-by-country breakdown of the top 11 nations recording the most deaths annually.

Top 11 Countries With The Most Deaths Each Year

1. China - 11,660,819

China recorded approximately 11.68 million deaths, topping this list. This is as a result of an ageing population, the aftermath of lift‑offs in zero‑COVID restrictions, and the chronic disease burden. The 65+ population of this country has surged increasing chronic non‑communicable disease (NCD) deaths.

Top killers include cardio‑cerebrovascular diseases (heart attack, stroke), cancers, respiratory illnesses, and injuries, accounting for over 85% of deaths. A temporary spike in excess mortality came after easing COVID restrictions

2. India - 9,488,002

India is next on the list with 9.5 million deaths. Causes of death in India, which is the most populated country in the world , include leading non‑communicable diseases like heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Highly infectious disease like diarrhoea, respiratory infections, and perinatal conditions persists among children, and road accidents account for over 105,000 deaths annually.

3. United States - 2,969,709

Deaths in the U.S., which is one of the most visited countries in the world , is 2.98 million, and the dominant causes are cardiovascular disease and cancer. COVID-19, though receding, still contributes significantly. Also, chronic respiratory diseases and overdose deaths (opioids) add to the toll.

4. Nigeria - 2,670,093

Nigeria’s annual deaths is 2.67 million, placing it fourth. Key drivers include a high child and maternal mortality rate from infectious diseases and perinatal conditions. Malaria is endemic in Nigeria, and it kills hundreds of thousands annually. Limited healthcare infrastructure amplifies the impact of preventable illnesses.

5. Indonesia - 2,113, 472

Indonesia recorded approximately 2.12 million deaths, and the reasons are a rapid rise in heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, which is tied to urbanisation and lifestyle shifts, although the country remains one of the cheapest countries to relocate to . Respiratory infections remain burdensome in rural regions, and traffic injuries also contribute significantly.

6. Russia - 1,791,268

With 1.79 million deaths, Russia ranks sixth. The main causes are extremely high cardiovascular mortality. Russia ranks among the top in deaths per 1,000 population. Alcohol and tobacco‐related cancers and liver diseases are prevalent. Population ageing also drives the high mortality.

7. Pakistan - 1,597,113

The main causes of Pakistan’s 1.60 million deaths are heart disease and stroke. Infectious diseases (tuberculosis, hepatitis) remain significant. Maternal and child mortality are elevated in rural areas.

8. Japan - 1,521,382

1.52 million deaths in Japan are a result of the high proportion of elderly population globally. With 90+ years, age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s, stroke, and heart disease dominate. Cancer deaths also persist at high levels.

9. Brazil -1, 491,166

Brazil’s annual deaths of 1.49 million put it in the ninth position. The major causes are heart disease and diabetes. Large homicide rates and road traffic accidents further elevate mortality. COVID-19 also had a severe impact during pandemic waves.

10. Germany - 1,032,071

Germany records around 1.03 million deaths a year, and the reasons include an ageing demographic, with one of the highest median ages globally. Cardiovascular diseases and cancer are also leading causes, including respiratory diseases and Alzheimer's.

11. Democratic Republic of the Congo - 900,048

DR Congo sees nearly 900,000 deaths annually, and the main rivers include a high burden of infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis. Maternal and neonatal deaths remain comparably high, and poor healthcare access and conflict, even with the presence of a strong military , exacerbate mortality.