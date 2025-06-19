Across Africa, the police are often seen not as protectors of the people, but as one of the most corrupt and least professional institutions in society.

According to a January 2024 Afrobarometer report titled “Law enforcers or law breakers?”, citizens in many countries consistently cite their police forces for abuse of power, corruption, and lack of professionalism.

The findings, drawn from 39 countries across the continent, reveal a sobering truth that in many parts of Africa, the public sees the police not as allies in safety, but as threats to justice and dignity.

While no police force is perfect, the report identifies several African countries where the situation is particularly dire. These include places where citizens have the lowest levels of trust in their police, where professionalism is almost nonexistent, and where corruption and brutality are part of daily encounters.

Below are ten of the worst-performing police forces on the continent based on these factors.

Top 10 Worst Police Forces In Africa

1. Sudan

Sudan tops the list for having one of the most dysfunctional police forces. Only about 30% of its citizens believe the police act professionally. The force is plagued by allegations of excessive force, political repression, and a legacy of brutal policing, particularly during protests and political unrest. The public perception of corruption is high, and many citizens report being fearful rather than protected.

2. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone also ranks extremely low in terms of police professionalism. Just like in Sudan, only 30% of citizens view their police as professional. Sierra Leoneans complain of arbitrary arrests, poor response to crime, and a culture of extortion and bribery. Trust in the police is dangerously eroded, making it hard for law enforcement to carry out their duties effectively.

3. Gabon

Gabon is another country where the police are widely regarded as corrupt and unprofessional. Citizens report high levels of bribery, with officers often demanding money during routine stops. The Afrobarometer data also shows that Gabon is one of the worst-performing countries when it comes to both the police and the judiciary. This suggests a deeply rooted system of impunity that discourages accountability.

4. Congo-Brazzaville

In Congo-Brazzaville, the situation is equally troubling. Just 28% of citizens believe their police force acts professionally. Reports of violent policing tactics, poor training, and a lack of public trust are widespread. People living in poorer communities often report being harassed or detained without cause, and few believe justice will be served when police abuse their power.

5. Uganda

Uganda stands out for its extreme public distrust. Only around 22% of Ugandans believe their police act professionally, and nearly 77% say the police are corrupt. Many citizens report being stopped without cause, and the country has faced international criticism for its handling of protests, especially in the wake of political opposition crackdowns.

6. Nigeria

Nigeria has seen ongoing criticism of its police, especially after the global #EndSARS protests that exposed widespread abuse, extortion, and extrajudicial killings. Despite promises of reform, public confidence remains low. Only 32% of Nigerians believe their police act professionally , and nearly 80% perceive the force as corrupt.

7. Kenya

In Kenya, about 31% of citizens believe in the professionalism of their police. Corruption remains a huge issue, with police officers often accused of demanding bribes. Fatal police shootings during protests and inadequate responses to crime have further damaged public trust.

8. Liberia

Liberia also suffers from high levels of police misconduct and corruption. Around 32% of Liberians view their police as professional, and citizens often report being asked for bribes or facing intimidation when seeking help.

9. Cameroon

Cameroon, although slightly better than others on this list, still ranks poorly. Less than 40% of citizens see their police as professional. Arbitrary arrests, brutality, and corruption remain persistent problems.

10. Angola

Finally, Angola has one of the lowest professionalism scores in Africa, just 18%. Excessive use of force, especially against protestors and informal traders, and widespread corruption within the police make it one of the least trusted institutions in the country.