Amid global tensions, where does Africa stand militarily?

In recent months, tensions have been rising between Israel and Iran, with threats and statements flying back and forth. One particular message from Iran’s military made the rounds on social media:

Everyone will feel it.

As expected, Nigerians on Twitter didn’t let that slide without adding humour. Instead of worrying, they did what they do best, they made jokes. People imagined NYSC corps members being deployed to the frontline, the Iyalode character from Toyin Abraham’s movie leading a battalion, and even the Nigerian Police Force, lol.

It was classic Nigerian Twitter, finding humour in the middle of global tension. And while nobody hopes for conflict, it does raise an interesting question: if a war were to reach Africa , which countries are most equipped to defend themselves?

Every year, the Global Firepower Index ranks countries based on military strength, looking at manpower, equipment, funding, logistics, and overall capabilities. A lower Power Index (PwrIndx) score means a stronger military.

Top 10 African Countries with the Strongest Military

Here are the top 10 strongest military forces in Africa for 2025, ranked from the least to the highest:

10. Sudan — PwrIndx: 1.47

Sudan is at number 10 with a global rank of 73rd. The country’s military remains active despite political instability and economic pressures, focusing on protecting national borders and maintaining order.

9. Libya — PwrIndx: 1.44

Libya, despite years of civil conflict, still ranks 76th globally due to its strategic location and access to military equipment. Efforts continue to rebuild its forces as part of broader stability goals.

8. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — PwrIndx: 1.30

Despite facing internal challenges, the DRC is working to strengthen its military with international assistance. Ranked 66th globally, the country is investing in long-term improvements to its defence system.

7. Morocco — PwrIndx: 1.12

Morocco holds the 59th global spot, maintaining modern military equipment and close defence partnerships with Western allies. The country pays close attention to counterterrorism and border control.

6. Angola — PwrIndx: 1.09

Angola ranks 56th globally, with military investments supported by its oil income. The country has focused on improving its armed forces to manage internal security and contribute to peacekeeping efforts.

5. Ethiopia — PwrIndx: 0.93

With one of the largest standing armies in Africa, Ethiopia remains focused on regional stability and national defence. Despite economic hurdles, the country continues to prioritise military readiness, especially around the Horn of Africa.

4. South Africa — PwrIndx: 0.68

South Africa ranks 40th globally and is known for producing much of its military equipment domestically. Despite some budget constraints in recent years, the country still maintains a well-organised and capable military force.

3. Nigeria — PwrIndx: 0.57

Nigeria takes the third spot in Africa and 31st globally. The country has made significant efforts to strengthen its armed forces, especially in response to insurgency and internal security challenges. Its military includes large troop numbers and an increasing inventory of aircraft and armoured vehicles.

2. Algeria — PwrIndx: 0.35

Ranked second in Africa and 26th worldwide, Algeria channels its oil revenue into building and maintaining a solid military. The country prioritises border security and has one of the most advanced air and ground forces on the continent.

1. Egypt — PwrIndx: 0.34

Egypt leads the continent and ranks 19th globally. With well-equipped land, air, and naval forces, Egypt continues to invest in modern defence systems. It also benefits from strong international support, including over $1.8 billion in U.S. military aid.