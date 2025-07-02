Surrogacy is when a woman (called a surrogate) carries and gives birth to a child for another person or couple. It's often used by couples struggling with infertility, single parents, or LGBTQ+ individuals who want to have biological children. In some cases, the surrogate is also the biological mother (traditional surrogacy), but in most modern arrangements, the embryo is created using the intended parents’ or donor’s egg and sperm (gestational surrogacy). While many countries have clear guidelines and laws supporting this process, others have banned it completely due to ethical, religious, or cultural concerns. Below are five countries where surrogacy is currently illegal and why these restrictions exist.

1. France

Surrogacy is banned in France [Nairametrics]

Surrogacy is completely banned in France. The French government considers surrogacy a form of exploitation of women’s bodies and a threat to the rights of the child. Instead, France encourages adoption and has strict laws protecting children’s lineage. In fact, under French law, the woman who gives birth to the child is always considered the legal mother, even if she’s not biologically related to the baby. Why it’s illegal: French lawmakers believe surrogacy commodifies human life and could open the door to the sale of babies. 2. Germany

Surrogacy is banned in Germany [LinkedIn]

Germany has some of the strictest bioethics laws in Europe. Surrogacy is not just banned — it’s criminalised under the Embryo Protection Act. Both commercial and altruistic surrogacy are illegal. Medical professionals who assist in surrogacy arrangements can be fined or imprisoned. This includes IVF clinics that implant embryos into surrogates. Why it’s illegal: The German constitution strongly protects human dignity. Lawmakers argue that surrogacy treats both the surrogate and the child as objects, which violates that principle.

3. Italy

Surrogacy is banned in Italy [RailwaySupply]

Surrogacy in Italy is outlawed and punishable with up to two years in prison and heavy fines. Even travelling abroad for surrogacy is controversial and can lead to legal complications when trying to register the child back home. Italian courts have refused to recognise children born via surrogacy in other countries, especially for same-sex couples. Why it’s illegal: Italy’s ban stems from religious beliefs (with the Catholic Church being highly influential), as well as concerns about protecting traditional family structures.

4. Pakistan

Surrogacy is banned in Pakistan [RailwaySupply]

Pakistan prohibits surrogacy due to religious reasons. Islamic teachings influence many of the country’s laws, and surrogacy is widely seen as morally unacceptable within most interpretations of Islamic law. There have been isolated surrogacy cases in the past, but religious scholars and authorities strongly oppose the practice, especially when it involves third-party donors. Why it’s illegal: It is considered to interfere with lineage and family purity, both of which are deeply valued in Islamic teachings. 5. Switzerland

Surrogacy is banned in Switzerland [Nightjet]