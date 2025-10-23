In Nigeria, money and finance have their own dictionary. From “I’m chasing the bag” to “Sapa dey choke am” (poverty is restricting his airflow”), Nigerians have created an entire lifestyle around how we talk about money. Each phrase reflects how we cope with our unpredictable economy with creativity and wit. Let’s break down the most common Nigerian finance slang and what they mean.

1. Bread, Bag & Daily Bread

If you’ve spent five minutes on Nigerian Twitter or TikTok, you already know that money has many nicknames — bread, bag, coins, even daily bread. Bread means money. “I need to get this bread” means “I need to make money”.



'Bag' means wealth goal or big money. To “secure the bag” means to land something major: a raise, a deal, or a steady gig.



Daily Bread means your regular source of income, whether salary, freelance, or hustle money.

2. Lock-In

“Lock-in” used to be a boring financial term. The kind your bank uses to describe a fixed investment. But Nigerians have remixed it. To be locked in is to be laser-focused on a goal or something valuable, like an investment, a client, or even a relationship . It’s about taking control, being intentional, and staying disciplined.

3. ‘GM GM’

‘GM GM’ is a famous motivational slang among techies that means ‘Good Morning, Get Morning’.

4. Safety Net

In a country where the cost of living can scatter your budget, a safety net is compulsory for survival. A safety net could be your PiggyVest, Kuda, or Opay savings, or that small emergency fund for when Sapa or billing visits unannounced. Having a safety net makes all the difference between enjoying Detty December guilt-free and begging for “urgent ₦2k” in January.

5. Aza

If you’re Nigerian, you’ve definitely heard “Drop your Aza.” 'Aza' simply means 'bank account number'. It's slang born from the rise of mobile transfers, fintech, and digital hustle culture.

6. Sapa

‘Sapa’ means being broke. “Sapa choke” is the national anthem you hear mostly from salary earners in the second week of the month.

7. Mugu

'Mugu' means 'fool', especially when you’ve been scammed or overspent.

8. Awoof

'Awoof' means something that feels too free or too good to be true. Nigerians love awoof, but as we say, awoof dey run belle.

9. Billing

Billing is when someone asks you for money and expects you to ‘press money” (pay them). These requests are usually accompanied by touching stories.

10. Update

“Update” is the code word for connection, shortcut, strategy and opportunity. It’s a street-smart word that can mean 'plug', 'information', or 'inside gist' that can lead to money.

11. Ponzi

The Ponzi era might be behind us, but the word still lives rent-free in our vocabulary. Anytime someone promises “easy money” or “quick ROI”, red flags go up.

12. ROI

ROI (Return on Investment) has become mainstream, and even your neighbour with a poultry farm might drop it casually. Nigerians are more investment-aware now, but also more sceptical.

13. Hustle

And then there’s hustle, the backbone of Nigerian finance talk. Whether you’re running a tech startup or selling thrift clothes, everyone has a hustle .

14. Soft Life

The era of glorifying burnout is over. Nigerians are now prioritising soft life, ease, enjoyment, and balance. But you need money to fund it responsibly. Soft life is sometimes mistaken for spending recklessly. It isn’t. It’s about earning smart, resting well, and avoiding stress.

15. Girl Math

Girl math, on the other hand, is the funny logic we use to justify spending — like saying “It’s basically free because I used my interest.”



It’s playful but relatable, especially among Gen Z women balancing enjoyment with budgeting .

16. ‘Detty December’

Detty December is the grand finale of Nigerian spending culture. For many, it’s the reward for 11 months of grinding, but it can also test your financial discipline.

17. Hammer

In Nigeria, everyone wants to ‘hammer’ (make it big or hit a financial breakthrough).



Whether it’s landing a dream job, scaling a startup, or finally getting that dollar-paying remote gig, hammering means you’ve arrived.

18. Japa

Then there’s Japa, the greatest financial and emotional escape. For many young Nigerians, Japa (relocating abroad) isn’t just about greener pastures; it’s about stability and opportunity.

19. Odogwu: The Big Boss Energy

Odogwu is a compliment of the highest order. It means “big man”, “boss”, or “champion”. It’s used to hail someone who’s doing well financially, socially, or career-wise, or someone with an attitude of quiet confidence, control, and power.

20. “If I Perish, I Perish”

The phrase “If I perish, I perish” comes straight from the Bible story of Esther. It’s the final boss statement of boldness and calculated risk. When someone says, “If I perish, I perish,” they’re basically saying, “I’ve made up my mind. Whatever happens, happens.” It could be quitting a draining job to start a new hustle, applying for a visa despite slim odds, or taking that business leap without full capital.

What These Finance Slangs Say About Nigerians and Money