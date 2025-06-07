Soft Life on a Budget: Is it really possible in Nigeria?

We all want to live a soft life. I mean, it has become more than a trend, and in a country where the hustle culture has been popularised, it is easy to see people wondering whether soft life is a possibility, especially with the dwindling standard of living.

Well, I believe living a soft life is very possible in Nigeria, and it's not even about spending a lot. You just need to know where to invest your little finance and energy, and you'll be good to go. Here, let me provide tips that always work for me as a young girl living a soft life in a country that doesn't sleep.

Change Your Perspective About Soft Life

This is perhaps the most important part of it. Remember, that this life is mostly about point of view. Most people see soft life as traveling across countries, expensive shopping, partying, etc. While these things are nice, they're not all there is to life. Soft life is actually about comfort, happiness, and avoidance of unnecessary stress.

So, hey, don't get depressed even if you don't have the money to buy the latest designer bags, because that doesn't define soft life. Soft life is having a bank account balance that takes care of your needs so you don't have to panic when they come up.

Include Self-care in Your Budget

What's a soft life without caring for yourself? Nobody's coming to care for you if you don't care for yourself. And that's why I always prioritize caring for myself, even if it takes a significant part of my income. I just ensure that I have a well-drafted budget for how I want to spend my income so I don't go begging before the month runs out.

So perhaps, you should include that too. It doesn't matter how fat or slim your paycheck looks, just ensure you sneak some selfcare routine into your budget and you'll be glad you did.

Romanticise The Smallest Things

Living a soft life doesn't have to cost an arm. Sometimes, all you need to enjoy your life is to come back home, cook for yourself, change your bedsheets, take a good bath then watch a movie while eating. Living a luxurious life is not necessarily expensive, it's just being present and living in the moment.

Budget for Joy

It sounds contradictory, but hear me out - soft life requires planning. Put aside small money every month for:

A solo date

A massage

Your favorite treat

A short weekend getaway