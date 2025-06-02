5 Best side hustles Nigerians can start with ₦500,000 or less

With a modest capital of ₦500,000 or below, you can tap into high-demand markets and build a sustainable venture. The key is to choose an enterprise with low upfront costs, reliable local demand and room for growth.

Our list highlights five profitable options, from spice grinding and print services to rechargeable lamp sales, online tutoring and phone accessories retail, that you can launch quickly.

Each opportunity includes practical tips on startup steps, cost considerations and strategies to attract steady customers.

1. Small-scale pepper grinding and spice blends

Invest approximately ₦350,000 to set up a simple pepper-grinding operation. Use ₦150,000 to buy raw pepper in bulk from farm markets and another ₦100,000 to acquire an electric grinder and stainless-steel bowls. Allocate ₦100,000 for jars, labels and a basic sealing machine.

Rent a small stall or workspace for ₦20,000 to ₦30,000 monthly. Package 200 g portions of ground pepper or mixed spice blends and sell at ₦1,000 to ₦1,200 each to households, local eateries and small supermarkets.

With consistent quality and word-of-mouth marketing, you can recoup costs within two months and generate profits of around ₦200,000 monthly.

2. Basic graphic design and print service

Set up a home-based design studio with ₦300,000. Spend ₦200,000 on a midrange laptop capable of running design software and ₦50,000 on a licensed version of a graphic design package.

Use the remaining ₦50,000 to purchase a small inkjet printer, quality paper stock and lamination supplies. Offer logo creation at ₦10,000 to ₦15,000 per design and print flyers at ₦5,000 for 100 copies. Market your services via WhatsApp, Instagram and local business forums.

Within a month of consistent promotion, you can book several jobs, potentially earning ₦150,000 monthly, with growth as your portfolio strengthens.

3. Rechargeable lamp sales and repair

Allocate ₦400,000 to start selling rechargeable lamps. Invest ₦250,000 in 40 to 50 basic lamps and midrange lanterns. Use ₦50,000 to rent a small market stall or roadside kiosk and another ₦50,000 on essential repair tools, screwdrivers, soldering iron and spare batteries.

Reserve ₦50,000 for transport and daily operating expenses. Price basic lamps at ₦7,000 and higher-end lanterns at ₦10,000 to ₦12,000. Offer quick repairs or battery replacements for ₦1,000 to ₦2,000.

Positioned near busy bus stops or markets, you can sell 15 to 20 units weekly, generating roughly ₦200,000 per month after restocking.

4. Online tutoring for secondary school students

Launch a virtual tutoring service with ₦200,000. Spend ₦80,000 on a stable internet connection, a decent webcam and a microphone. Use ₦50,000 to print teaching aids, textbooks and exercise notebooks for in-person sessions.

Allocate ₦70,000 for social media adverts and flyers in local schools. Offer one-on-one WAEC and NECO coaching at ₦5,000 to ₦7,000 per hour and group classes at ₦2,000 to ₦3,000 per student.

With just five students attending two 2-hour sessions daily, you can earn ₦200,000 per month, especially during exam preparation periods.

5. Mobile phone accessories and small electronics kiosk

Dedicate ₦450,000 to stock a kiosk with phone chargers, earphones, power banks, phone cases and screen protectors. Spend ₦200,000 on initial inventory, mixing branded chargers at ₦3,000 to ₦5,000, earphones at ₦2,000 to ₦4,000 and power banks at ₦5,000 to ₦8,000.

Use ₦100,000 to secure a small stall in a busy market or near a university campus. Allocate ₦50,000 for display stands, signage and basic lighting. Reserve ₦100,000 for daily expenses like mobile data and small generator fuel.

Mark accessories up by 30 to 50 percent and sell 20 to 30 units daily to achieve monthly sales of ₦600,000 to ₦800,000, with profits around ₦200,000 after restocking.

With startup capital under ₦500,000, these side hustles capitalize on high-demand markets and require minimal overhead. Focus on consistent quality, reliable service and active promotion, whether through social media, local networks or community referrals, to build a loyal customer base.