Michael Opeyemi Bamidele was born in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State. He rose from legal activism and state government service to become a senior figure in Nigeria’s National Assembly. He currently serves as the Majority Leader of the Nigerian Senate.

Who Is Michael Opeyemi Bamidele

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele is a Nigerian lawyer, human-rights activist and politician, currently the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC). He is most known for his legislative leadership and legal background.

Profile Summary (Quick Facts)

ADVERTISEMENT

Full name Michael Opeyemi Bamidele Date of birth/age 29 July 1963 (age 62) State of origin Ekiti State Local government area Iyin Ekiti (town) Tribe/Ethnicity Yoruba (Southwestern Nigeria) Religion Christain Marital Status Married Political Party All Progressives Congress Current Position Senate Majority Leader, Senator for Ekiti Central Years active in politics From the early 2000s Networth (Estimated) US$5m

Early Life and Education

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele was born on July 29, 1963, in Iyin Ekiti, a quiet town in Ekiti State, Nigeria. He spent his early years in the South-West region, where his interest in education and public service began to take shape. After completing his primary and secondary education, he proceeded to Obafemi Awolowo University (then University of Ife), where he earned a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Religious Studies in 1986.

Determined to pursue his passion for justice and public policy, he later attended the University of Benin, obtaining a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree with honours in 1990. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1992 after completing his studies at the Nigerian Law School. His quest for further academic and professional excellence took him to the Franklin Pierce Law Center (now University of New Hampshire School of Law) in the United States, where he earned a Master of Laws (LL.M) in Intellectual Property Law.

Bamidele’s exceptional academic record and professional discipline earned him admission to the New York Bar in January 1999, marking his entry into international legal practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Career Before Politics

Before stepping fully into politics, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele built a successful legal career both in Nigeria and abroad. He worked as a human rights attorney with the Harvard Law School Immigration Clinic in Boston, where he handled several advocacy cases between 1997 and 2000.

His deep involvement in social justice issues made him a strong voice for human rights and democratic governance. Upon his return to Nigeria, he established his law firm, Opeyemi Bamidele & Associates, which focused on constitutional and intellectual property law.

ADVERTISEMENT

His reputation as a diligent lawyer and policy thinker attracted the attention of political leaders, and his transition into politics was a natural evolution of his long-standing commitment to public service. His early advisory roles in the Lagos State government would eventually open the path to a distinguished political career.

Political Career

Entry into Politics

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele’s political journey began in 1992 when he contested the Social Democratic Party (SDP) primary election for the Federal House of Representatives seat representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency in Lagos State. Although he did not win, that experience laid the foundation for his lifelong engagement in Nigerian politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

His formal entry into governance came in 2000 when he was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Political and Inter-governmental Relations to the Lagos State Governor, where he played a key role in coordinating political strategies and liaising with other tiers of government.

Major Political Roles

Between 2003 and 2007, Bamidele served as Commissioner for Youth, Sports, and Social Development in Lagos State, where he initiated several youth empowerment and social welfare programs. From 2007 to 2011, he was the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, managing public communications and policy advocacy for Lagos State under Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration. His performance earned him widespread recognition as one of the state’s most effective commissioners.

In 2011, he was elected to the House of Representatives, representing Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1. During his tenure, he chaired the House Committee on Legislative Budget and Research and oversaw the National Assembly Budget and Research Office (NABRO), where he helped strengthen budget transparency and legislative oversight.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, he won the election to represent Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the 9th Senate and was re-elected in 2023. He currently serves as the Senate Majority Leader of the 10th National Assembly, one of the most influential positions in the Nigerian legislature.

Throughout his career, Bamidele has remained a loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a key voice in legislative reforms, education, and governance. In recognition of his contributions, he was honoured with the national title of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022. In early 2025, he was also confirmed as a Life Bencher by the Body of Benchers for his distinguished service to the legal profession.

Achievements and Impact

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has consistently advocated for education reform, youth empowerment, and governance transparency. His legislative interests have included bills and motions on taxation reform, education funding, and human capital development.

As a vocal advocate for youth development, he has facilitated numerous empowerment programs in Ekiti State. He has also been recognised by local and international institutions for his contributions to public policy, and in 2025, Ekiti State University conferred on him an honorary Doctor of Law degree.

Personal Life

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele hails from Iyin Ekiti and was born into the family of the late Sir Stephen Ogunjuyigbe Bamidele. While he keeps much of his private life out of the public eye, he is known to be family-oriented and deeply rooted in his Ekiti cultural values. He is married to Oluwayemisi Bamidele, and he is regarded as a devoted husband and father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Net Worth and Assets

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele’s estimated net worth is around $5 million, based on publicly available reports. His wealth is primarily attributed to his long legal career, consultancy work, and political positions.

He founded his law firm, Opeyemi Bamidele & Associates, which remains a significant professional asset. While he is not known for ostentatious displays of wealth, he owns several properties and vehicles befitting his status as a senior public official.

Notable Quotes / Public Statements

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of his public speeches at the 2025 Convocation Ceremony of Ekiti State University, where he was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Law degree, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele spoke passionately about the transformative power of education. He said:

When I talk about quality education, I mean the kind of education that liberates minds; that meaningfully transforms generations and unlocks doors to limitless opportunities across all sectors.

The senator made this statement while urging Nigeria to invest more in education that produces innovators and global leaders comparable to Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. He argued that education should not only create job seekers but also global brands and entrepreneurs.

Similarly, in a 2024 Democracy Day reflection, Bamidele spoke about Nigeria’s democratic journey, calling for collective responsibility to strengthen its institutions. While discussing the progress of Nigeria’s democratic system since 1999, he remarked that, “Our democracy is still evolving, but each generation must commit to deepening it, not weakening it.”

Recent News and Updates

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele was confirmed as a Life Bencher by Nigeria’s Body of Benchers, one of the highest honours in the legal community. As Senate Majority Leader, he continues to champion legislative initiatives on economic reform, taxation, and education.

In March 2025, he received an honorary Doctor of Law degree from Ekiti State University and used his convocation address to advocate for deeper investment in the education sector, urging Nigeria to build its own equivalents of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Summary / Legacy

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele’s legacy rests on his unique blend of law, activism, and politics. He has built a reputation as a principled legislator and policy advocate who combines intellectual depth with pragmatic leadership. He is best known for:

His leadership as Senate Majority Leader.

His contributions to youth empowerment and education reform.

His long-standing service in Lagos State and the National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT