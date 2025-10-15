There is no retirement in ministry. As the Scripture says, “No one who puts his hand to the plough and looks back is fit for the Kingdom.”

The work of God is a lifelong calling, one that demands faith, endurance, and total commitment until the very end. True servants of God do not retire; they simply keep serving until their last breath, as demonstrated by Uma Ukpai, who served faithfully until his triumphant home-going on 6 October 2025.

Nigeria is blessed with men and women who embody this truth, veteran general overseers who have laboured in the vineyard for decades, staying faithful to their divine assignment. These spiritual fathers and mothers have carried the fire of revival across generations, leading ministries that continue to transform lives locally and globally.

Now well advanced in years, most in their 70s, 80s, and even 90s, these pioneers remain vibrant, relevant, and full of grace. Below is a list of the oldest living general overseers in Nigeria, remarkable servants of God whose lives and ministries have stood the test of time.

10 Oldest Living General Overseers / Pastors in Nigeria

1) Apostle O. N. Godwin — Age 96

Apostle Godwin Ogbonnaya Nwoye was born on 11 May 1929 in Isiogbo Nara, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State. He is the founder and president of Christ Ascension Church Nigeria, one of the earliest indigenous Pentecostal movements in the country. He gave his life to Christ as a child and later received water baptism in 1951, marking the beginning of a lifelong journey of faith and service. His ministry spans over seven decades, and Apostle Godwin continues to be referenced as one of Nigeria’s oldest and most enduring Pentecostal pioneers.

2) Pastor (Dr.) Elijah Oludele Abina — Age 90

Pastor (Dr.) Elijah Oludele Abina was born on 16 June 1935 and serves as the General Overseer of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT). In October 1962, after several years of secular work, he made a life-changing decision to resign from his job and dedicate himself fully to ministry. That bold step marked the beginning of what has now become over 63 years of full-time service to God.

Following the passing of GOFAMINT’s founder, Pastor George O. Ruben, in 1987, Pastor Abina assumed leadership of the ministry in 1988. He is widely respected as one of the founding fathers of Nigeria’s modern Pentecostal movement and has played a significant role in the formation and growth of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and other interdenominational bodies.

3) Pastor W. F. Kumuyi — Age 84

Pastor (Dr.) William Folorunsho Kumuyi was born on 6 June 1941 and is the founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (Deeper Life Bible Church). While serving as a mathematics lecturer at the University of Lagos, he began a small Bible study group in 1973, gathering just a few students who were eager to understand God’s Word more deeply. That humble fellowship would later grow into one of the largest holiness and teaching movements in Africa.

By the late 1970s and early 1980s, the fellowship had evolved into a full-fledged ministry now known as the Deeper Life Bible Church with branches across Nigeria and abroad. From those early meetings in 1973 to 2025, Pastor Kumuyi has spent over 52 years in active Christian ministry. He is married and blessed with children.

4) Pastor E. A. Adeboye — Age 83

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye was born on 2 March 1942 and serves as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), one of the largest and fastest-growing Pentecostal movements in the world. He was a former university lecturer with a passion for mathematics. He was ordained as a pastor in 1977, marking the beginning of what has now become 48 years of dedicated ministry.

Following the passing of the church’s founder, Pa Josiah Akindayomi, in 1980, Pastor Adeboye was divinely chosen to lead RCCG in 1981, a position he has held for 44 years. Under his leadership, RCCG has expanded from a handful of parishes to tens of thousands of branches across more than 190 countries, with its annual Holy Ghost Congress attracting millions of worshippers. He is married to Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye, his long-time partner in ministry.

5) Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa — Age 82

Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa was born on 29 July 1943 and stands today as one of the most influential women in African Christianity. She is the widow of the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa. She serves as the Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International (CGMI) and the Chancellor of Benson Idahosa University in Benin City, Nigeria.

She was ordained into ministry in 1983 and has transitioned from pastor to bishop, with over 42 years of active ministry. She is celebrated globally as the first female Pentecostal Archbishop in Africa.

6) Bishop (Dr.) Mike (Chukwunweike) Okonkwo — Age 80

Bishop (Dr.) Mike Okonkwo was born on 6 September 1945 and is the founder and presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM). His journey in ministry began in the early 1970s when he served under the United Church of Christ (UCC), where he was ordained in 1971. A decade later, in 1981, he founded TREM.

From his ordination in 1971 to 2025, Bishop Okonkwo has spent over 54 years in active Christian service, and 44 years leading TREM as its visionary founder and spiritual father. He is married to Dr. Peace Okonkwo, who co-pastors alongside him.

7. Evangelist / Pastor Isaac Omolehin — Age 74

Evangelist Isaac Omolehin was born on 24 February 1951 and is the founder and presiding leader of Word Assembly Ministries, headquartered in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. For more than five decades, he has remained a passionate voice in evangelism, teaching, and revival across the nation and beyond. His ministry is widely known for its emphasis on soul-winning, discipleship, and the power of the Word of God.

8. Pastor Lazarus Muoka — Age 73

Pastor Lazarus Muoka is widely reported to have been born in 1952. He is the founder and General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, one of Nigeria’s most prominent evangelical revival ministries. According to public biographies, his journey into full-time ministry began after a series of divine encounters and dreams in the early 1990s, which he interpreted as a call to dedicate his life fully to God’s service.

In 1994, he formally left his previous church to pursue that vision, which led to the birth of The Lord’s Chosen. Counting from 1994 to 2025, Pastor Muoka has spent 31 years in active ministry.

9) Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo — Age 73

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, born on March 17, 1952, is the founder and senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), based in the United Kingdom. Ashimolowo transitioned from his early ministry work in Nigeria to establish KICC in 1992. Counting from its founding, he has led KICC for over 33 years. However, his Christian journey and ministry roots trace back to the 1970s, marking over five decades of active service in preaching, teaching, and global outreach. Pastor Ashimolowo is married to Pastor Yemisi Ashimolowo, and they are blessed with children.

10) Bishop David O. Oyedepo — Age 71

Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, born on September 27, 1954, is the founder and presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (also known as Winners’ Chapel International). He is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s Pentecostal movement and a global voice in faith-based leadership.