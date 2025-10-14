Gbenga Daniel: The Engineer Who Built His Way Into Power

Gbenga Daniel, originally from Ogun State but born in Ibadan, Oyo State, transitioned from a successful career as an engineer and businessman to serving two terms as the Governor of Ogun State. Currently, he represents the Ogun East Senatorial District in Nigeria's National Assembly as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Who Is Gbenga Daniel?

Senator Otunba (Engr.) Olugbenga Justus Daniel is a Nigerian politician, businessman, and engineer who currently serves as the Senator representing the Ogun East Senatorial District under the APC. He is widely recognised for his two-term tenure as the Governor of Ogun State from 2003 to 2011.

Profile Summary

Full Name Otunba Engr. Gbenga Daniel Date of Birth / Age April 6, 1956 (69 years) State of Origin Ogun State Local Government Area Sagamu Local Government Area Tribe / Ethnicity Yoruba Religion Christianity Marital Status Married to Yeye Olufunke Daniel Political Party Formerly with PDP and currently with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Current Position Senator, Ogun East Senatorial District Years Active in Politics 2001 – Present Net Worth (Estimated) ₦4.46 billion declared (2007) $3.16 million (2025 estimate)

Gbenga Daniel’s Early Life and Education

Young Gbenga Daniel

Gbenga Daniel was born on April 6, 1956, in Ibadan, which was part of the Western Region of British Nigeria (now Oyo State). But he hails from Sagamu in Ogun State. For his secondary education, he attended Baptist Boys’ High School in Abeokuta.

Then he proceeded first to the School of Basic Studies at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in Oyo state. He then pursued higher education at the University of Lagos, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

While still an undergraduate, he became involved with the Select Committee of Friends of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. In fact, he was the youngest member of that committee, which later evolved into the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN). Daniel demonstrated early leadership potential during his time as a student.

He later enhanced his skills by attending the Lagos Business School and participating in various management and leadership programs locally and internationally.

His Career Before Politics

Gbenga Daniel

Gbenga Daniel began his illustrious career in engineering as a lecturer at the Lagos State Polytechnic during his National Youth Service. He then moved to Metal Construction (West Africa) Limited, where he became the Assistant Commercial Manager.

In 1983, Daniel joined H.F.SCHROEDER West Africa Limited, a multinational company where he made history as the first African to rise to the position of Deputy Managing Director.

In 1990, he ventured out to establish Kresta Laurel, an engineering firm specialising in elevators, overhead travelling cranes, and hoists. Demonstrating his continuous entrepreneurial spirit, he founded KLL Construction Limited in 2017 as a subsidiary of Kresta Laurel, with the aim of creating a construction company built to last.

He also established Conference Hotels, a hospitality brand with branches in Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, and Isheri (Lagos). His entrepreneurial success and reputation for leadership paved the way for his eventual entry into public service.

Gbenga Daniel’s Political Career

Gbenga Daniel’s political journey began in the early 2000s when he joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He quickly gained prominence due to his grassroots appeal and development-focused vision. By 2002, he emerged as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for Ogun State, supported by prominent leaders in the South-West, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

His Major Political Roles

Governor of Ogun State (2003–2011): Daniel was elected Governor in 2003 and re-elected in 2007. His administration focused on industrial growth, youth empowerment, educational reforms, and infrastructure expansion. He established the Gateway Industrial and Petro-Gas Institute and facilitated the siting of higher institutions across the state.

Founder, Political Leadership Academy (POLA): After leaving office, Daniel founded POLA to train emerging leaders in governance and political ethics.

Party Realignment: After years with the PDP, Daniel joined the APC in 2021, citing alignment with the party’s reform agenda.

Senator, Ogun East (2023–Present): In 2023, Daniel was elected as the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, marking his return to active politics at the federal level.

Achievements and Impact

Established major road networks and housing projects during his governorship.

Improved educational infrastructure, including a permanent NYSC orientation camp at Sagamu.

Created the Gateway Front Foundation (GFF) with his wife, a philanthropic initiative that has supported students, women, and the elderly across Ogun State.

Promoted industrial investment through public-private partnerships.

Recognised nationally for leadership and philanthropy, earning numerous traditional titles, including Otunba of the Egba Kingdom.

Personal Life

Gbenga Daniel and his wife, Olufunke Daniel

Otunba Gbenga Daniel is married to Yeye Olufunke Daniel, a businesswoman and philanthropist. The couple met in Lagos in the early 1980s and got married in 1986. They have five children, including twins, Taiwo and Kehinde.

Daniel is a devout Christian. He is known for maintaining a low-profile lifestyle despite his political prominence.

Net Worth and Assets

Daniel declared ₦4.46 billion in assets during his tenure as Governor in 2007. His wealth comes from engineering, real estate, and hospitality investments. As of 2025, his estimated net worth is around $3.16 million (₦5 billion), based on his business holdings and investments.

He owns multiple properties, including Conference Hotels with locations in four Nigerian cities, and has substantial shares in Kresta Laurel Limited.

Recent News and Updates

Calls for support of Tinubu’s re-election

Daniel has been actively endorsing President Tinubu for a second term in 2027, urging Nigerians to rally behind him, citing continuity as key for long-term regional projects.

Push for a deep seaport and bitumen exploration in Ogun

He challenged Ogun State’s Governor Dapo Abiodun to actualise the deep seaport project in Ijebu, a legacy project from Daniel’s governorship.

Legacy

Otunba Gbenga Daniel is widely regarded as one of Ogun State’s most accomplished leaders, blending technical expertise, political strategy, and philanthropy. From a successful engineer to a two-term governor and now a serving senator, his journey reflects decades of service and innovation in Nigerian public life.