PULSE EXPLAINER: Will Lagos' 25-day power cuts affect you? Everything you need to know about ongoing maintenance

As the Transmission Company of Nigeria begins the 25-day maintenance on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330 kV transmission line (July 28–Aug 21, daily between 8am and 5pm), here's what Lagos residents and businesses should know:

The Basics: How Does Lagos Get Electricity?

Think of Lagos's power supply like a highway system. The 330 kV transmission lines are like major expressways that carry electricity from power plants to your neighborhood. Just like how Lagos-Ibadan Expressway or the Third Mainland Bridge usually need maintenance that causes traffic, these power "highways" also need repairs.

How Many 330 kV Lines Supply Lagos?

Lagos is served by multiple 330 kV transmission lines (again, think of them as several major roads), including the Omotosho–Ikeja West line at the heart of this exercise. Recently, TCN reinstated and doubled capacity on another 330 kV line from Egbin to Ajah, making sure there are backup options in case one power line fails.

Exact public counts vary, but Lagos has at least two parallel 330 kV circuits - like having Victoria Island accessible via both Third Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge. When one is under maintenance, the other can still carry traffic, but it gets congested.

Nigeria's Power Reality Check: The Numbers That Matter

Here's the shocking truth about Lagos electricity:

National capacity: Nigeria can generate 10,000–13,000 MW of electricity

What actually gets transmitted: Only 4,000–6,000 MW makes it through the grid system

What Lagos needs: About 9,000 MW daily

What Lagos actually gets: Only around 1,000 MW daily from the national grid

The gap: Filled by millions of generators, solar systems, and inverters across Lagos

The maintenance impact: Minus est. 350 MW during work hours (losing 35% of an already tiny supply!)

To put this in perspective: Lagos(Ikeja Electric and Eko Electric) gets only about 11% of the electricity it actually needs from the national grid. The remaining 89% comes from generators, solar panels, and other private sources that residents and businesses provide for themselves.

Essentially, the maintenance may disrupt nearly one-third of Lagos’s grid-supplied power during working hours. While other lines will carry some load, customers can expect significant dips in supply, prompting widespread load shedding and intermittent outages.

Breaking it down:

Normal Lagos grid supply: ~1,000 MW (already very low)

During maintenance: ~650 MW available (35% reduction)

Other transmission routes: Still active but handling extra load

Result: More frequent outages and longer "hold-ups" in power supply

Who Gets Hit the Hardest?

Everyone on Ikeja Electric and EKEDC networks - that's basically all of Lagos including Lagos Island, Mainland, Lekki, Ikorodu, Apapa, Surulere, Festac, and beyond. Also, Ogun border towns like the industrial hub of Agbara, Ota, Agbado-Oke Aro and parts of Mowe and Ibafo will be affected.

Daytime users - If you work from home, run a business, or need power between 8am–5pm, you'll feel it even more

People without backup power - No generator or solar? You'll experience the longest outages

Do Band Classifications(A, B, C, D) matter?

Even if you're on a Band A feeder, the maintenance will squeeze available grid supply. While your feeder may get priority, expect intermittent outages during work hours. Lower bands will likely experience longer disruptions with fewer restoration windows.

Band A areas get priority when power is available, but there will simply be less power to go around

Lower bands (B, C, D, E) will experience longer outages with fewer "restoration windows"

Think of it like this: Band A customers are VIP at a concert, but if the power to the venue is cut by 35%, even VIPs sit in partial darkness

If your area is classified Band A, you're in a relatively better position, but no one is immune during this 25-day window.

