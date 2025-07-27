Let's face it - maintaining freshness in Nigeria involves a great deal, and, of course, it's not for the faint of heart. I mean, you're always stuck with waking up to NEPA’s mood swings, navigating danfo buses with windows that don’t open, and spending hours stuck in Lagos traffic where the sun is determined to finish its assignment.

All these can combine to feel like the environment is conspiring to melt your glory. But well, you must maintain steeze and real freshness is not just about glowing skin and designer perfume.

It’s about looking put together, smelling good, and exuding that unbothered energy, even when the generator fumes are strong and your okada just sprayed you with muddy water.

So, how do you stay fresh when everything around you is saying “I dare you”? Let's take a moment to break it down.

Build a 2-in-1 Morning Routine: Functional + Fly

How to stay fresh in Nigeria even with Lagos traffic and NEPA wahala

If you’re dealing with NEPA’s unpredictable nature, start preparing the night before. Charge your rechargeable fan, iron your clothes, and set out everything you need. No time to be scrambling in the dark at 5am.

Use a cold shower to wake your body and fight off the battle of sweat early. Apply a good anti-perspirant, not just any roll-on. Lagos doesn’t respect weak deodorant.

Also, layer your skincare - not with 15 products, but with smart ones: cleanse, moisturize, and protect against the sun with a decent SPF. Even if you’re brown-skinned, yes, you need sunscreen. You’ll thank yourself later.

Dress Smart, Not Just Fine

Looking good is great, but wearing a black turtleneck and skinny jeans to board a 7 am BRT is a guaranteed sweat-fest.

Wear breathable fabrics. Cotton, linen, and light blends are your friends. Avoid clingy clothes that trap heat. And for the love of all that is fresh, invest in a good undershirt - one that absorbs sweat and saves your actual outfit. Always carry a handkerchief or mini face towel. Nothing screams suffering more than a forehead full of sweat and oil.

Hydration is a Lifestyle, Not a Vibe

How to stay fresh in Nigeria even with Lagos traffic and NEPA wahala

If your skin is dull, your breath stale, or you just feel sluggish, chances are you’re not drinking enough water. Nigeria’s sun doesn’t care how expensive your facial wash is - if you’re dry on the inside, you’ll look tired on the outside.

Carry a refillable bottle of water. Not zobo. Not soda. Water. Especially if you’ll be in traffic for hours. Want an extra glow? Add slices of cucumber or lemon to your water bottle for a refreshing addition. Freshness, activated.

Freshness is in the Attitude Too

You know that one person who’s still smiling after getting stuck in three hours of hold-up? That’s emotional freshness. And it’s powerful.

Don’t let Lagos steal your mood. When you carry peace and confidence with you, you automatically look more appealing. People notice—opportunities notice. So whether the gen just packed up, your Grab delivery didn’t come through, or the Bolt driver cancelled on you, you still showed up with grace. That’s premium-level freshness.

Rest, When Necessary

How to stay fresh in Nigeria even with Lagos traffic and NEPA wahala

ALSO READ: How to survive long NEPA blackouts without losing your mind

This country will humble you if you let it. But you need to protect your energy. Try not to overbook yourself every day. Sleep when you can. Eat real food. Say no sometimes. You can’t look or feel fresh when you’re running on fumes.