When visiting different locations to check out flats you want to rent, there are some things that you should always consider before making your final decision to pay for the rent. In Lagos, where the demand for housing is high and agents can be pretty convincing, it’s easy to rush into an agreement out of excitement or desperation. Making the wrong choice can leave you stuck in a flat or neighbourhood you end up regretting. If you’re a student , young professional, or small family looking to settle into a mini flat, here are seven mistakes you must not make when house hunting in Lagos.

1. Paying Before Inspecting the Flat in Person

It may seem tempting or convenient to pay based on pictures or videos shared online, especially if you’re relocating or busy, but this is one of the quickest ways to get scammed or disappointed. It’s not uncommon for the pictures or videos shared to be outdated, misleading, and sometimes, what you’re shown isn’t even the actual apartment available. Never pay for a flat you haven’t physically inspected. If you’re not around, send someone you trust. Check the condition of the walls, plumbing, wiring, windows, and the general environment. If an agent or landlord pressures you to “secure the flat quickly” with payment before inspection, take that as a major red flag. Don’t be rushed by agents claiming there’s “another interested client.” If a landlord or agent insists you pay before inspection, walk away.

2. House Hunting Outside the Rainy Season

Lagos roads and drainage systems are notorious during the rainy season . Many areas that seem calm and accessible in the dry season can become swampy, flooded zones once the rains begin. Always try to do your house hunting during the rainy season; that way, you’ll see firsthand how bad the roads get, whether the compound floods, and if water enters the house. If the area is inaccessible by car or bike when it rains, it’s best to keep searching.

3. Not Asking About Additional Charges

In Lagos, rent is rarely just rent. Aside from the actual rent, you might be asked to pay for caution fees, agency fees, agreement fees, service charges, waste disposal, and security. These “hidden charges” can add up to hundreds of thousands of naira. Before you commit to a place, ask for a breakdown of every payment you’re expected to make. Also, ask if these fees are one-time or recurring yearly. Clarity from the start can help you budget better and avoid financial surprises.

4. Ignoring the Surrounding Amenities

The location of your flat should not just be about peace. You should also think about access to essential resources. Is there a market nearby? A pharmacy? A hospital or clinic? What about a school if you have children? A church or mosque, if you’re religious? Living far from these amenities can be frustrating and inconvenient, especially in emergencies. Before you make that final payment, walk around the neighbourhood and ask yourself if you can see yourself living there long-term.

5. Skipping the Tenancy Agreement

Many people sometimes make the mistake of renting without signing a proper tenancy agreement because the landlord says it’s “not necessary.” Please don’t fall for it because that document protects you and the landlord. A tenancy agreement protects your rights as a tenant and clearly outlines rules about rent increases, eviction, maintenance responsibilities, and refunds. Make sure you get everything in writing and read the document carefully before signing. Ask questions or consult someone with legal knowledge if anything feels confusing or unfair. Even if the landlord is friendly, don’t assume goodwill will be enough if issues arise.

6. Overlooking the Neighbourhood’s General Condition

A flat may look beautiful inside, but your quality of life will suffer if it’s in a noisy, unsafe, or chaotic neighbourhood. You should also check the access roads by finding out how far they are from the main road. Are they motorable? Try to visit at different times of the day: morning, afternoon, and evening. This gives you a better sense of what daily life would look like in that area. Ask current tenants or neighbours about power supply, security , water availability, and general safety.

7. Trusting Unverified Agents

Unfortunately, Lagos has its fair share of fake or opportunistic agents. Some will collect money for flats that don’t exist or show you a place already paid for by someone else. Others will collect multiple viewing fees without giving you any serious options. Only deal with verified or recommended agents, preferably those registered with a real estate company. Ask for identification and make sure they have access to the property before agreeing to anything. If an agent seems dodgy or evasive, don’t ignore your instincts.