If you live in Lagos and work remotely, brace yourself. Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) have announced a 25-day planned power outage in parts of Lagos. The daily interruption will occur from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, starting Monday, July 28, and continuing until Thursday, August 21, 2025. Why? According to the company, it’s part of critical maintenance and infrastructure upgrades that will affect both Ikeja Electric and Eko Distribution areas. And while better infrastructure is a long-term win, that doesn’t help the thousands of freelancers, remote employees, entrepreneurs, and small business owners who rely on stable electricity to meet deadlines, host Zoom calls, and send emails without scrambling for power. If that’s you, don’t panic. Here are five practical alternatives to help you stay productive during this 25-day outage.

1. Work stations are your new best friend

Co-working space

In the wake of frequent blackouts, coworking Spaces have become a lifeline for Nigerian remote workers. They often come with 24/7 electricity, strong Wi-Fi, air conditioning, quiet work environments, and even coffee. Many offer day passes or flexible weekly plans, so even if you only want to go for a few days each week, it’s worth the investment. And if funds are tight, consider libraries, bars or church event centres.

2. Solar-powered inverters or mini solar kits

Best Inverters for Nigerian Homes

If you’ve been delaying that solar purchase, this might be the sign you’ve been waiting for. Solar inverters and mini power kits can run laptops, Wi-Fi routers, phone chargers, LED lights, and in some cases, fans. Look into providers like Lumos, Rubitec Solar, or Arnergy for plug-and-play options. While the initial cost might be steep, it’s totally worth it in the long run. Some solar companies even offer rent-to-own or monthly payment plans.

3. Rechargeable everything: fan, bulb, power bank, Wi-Fi

Rechargeable fan

In Nigeria, we know how to adapt. Stocking up on rechargeable appliances is one of the most cost-effective ways to beat short-term outages. You’ll need: A strong power bank (20,000mAh minimum)

A rechargeable fan (12-18 inch)

A MiFi router or portable Wi-Fi

Rechargeable bulbs that light up automatically when NEPA goes Charge everything overnight or early morning (before 8:00 AM), and you could stretch your work hours well into the afternoon. 4. Partner with a friend or family who has power If you’ve got a cousin with a generator or a friend whose estate has steady light, plan your escape route now. You can relocate temporarily and offer to split fuel or food bills, create a “remote work shift” arrangement with them, or you can batch content creation or Zoom calls when you're there. Sometimes, the best alternative is good old community support.

5. Shift your work hours

Shift your work hours

In times like these, adaptability is everything. If you have a flexible job or you’re self-employed, now’s the time to get strategic. Consider working earlier in the morning or later at night, when power is more stable or your generator is easier to run. If you know when power usually returns (even for a few hours), restructure your tasks. You can: Wake up by 5:00 AM and finish core tasks before 8:00 AM

Save heavy tasks (video calls, file uploads) for light hours

Use offline tools like Google Docs offline mode or Notion offline

Schedule content or social media posts in advance

Download everything you need in one go and work offline It’s not ideal, we know. But this approach helps maintain momentum and reduce frustration.

