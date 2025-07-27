Lagos residents face 1-month blackout as TCN begins systems upgrade

Lagos residents are set to experience intermittent power outages for one month as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) begins a 25-day maintenance exercise on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line from Monday, July 28, to Thursday, August 21, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the company’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah. According to the statement, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the National Independent System Operator (NISO) have approved the critical infrastructure upgrade.

The maintenance will involve the installation of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) fibre cable on the 330kV transmission line. The exercise is scheduled to take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Power will be restored through the line after each day’s work,” the statement read. “All other circuits will remain operational to ensure a stable power supply to the Lagos complex during the exercise.”

The upgrade is expected to enable full operationalisation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, which will enhance real-time monitoring and management of the national power grid.

Electricity distribution companies in Lagos State, Ikeja Electric and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), have also informed customers about the planned maintenance.

In separate public notices, both companies stated that customers can expect intermittent power supply and load shedding during the TCN upgrade period.

“Dear Esteemed Customer,” Ikeja Electric said. "Please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will carry out scheduled maintenance on the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330kV transmission line from Monday, July 28, to Thursday, August 21, 2025, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM daily.

“During this period, customers may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding across our network due to the planned TCN outage,” the DISCO added.

On its part, EKEDC wrote: “Dear Valued Customer, Kindly be informed that there will be a planned outage by our partner, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

"Date: Monday, 28th July to Thursday, 21st August, 2025.

"Time: 08:00 – 17:00 hrs (daily).

"Reason: To enable works to be safely carried out on the Omotosho – Ikeja West 330kV power line.

"Impact: Intermittent outage and load shedding across our network.

"Affected Areas: Across our network coverage.”