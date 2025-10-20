If you’ve been out lately, you’ve probably seen it — a cocktail bubbling dramatically, smoke spilling over the rim like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. It looks magical, right? Until you realise that magic is made from frozen carbon dioxide, otherwise known as dry ice, and that “wow” moment could send someone to the emergency room. And with Lagos Cocktail Week 2025 in full swing, the hype around creative mixology is at an all-time high. From the bar hops to the grand Cocktail Village at Balmoral, brands are showing off wild drink presentations — smoke, bubbles, colours, glitter. But while some of these tricks are safe, the dry ice trend deserves a little more caution.

What is Dry Ice in Cocktails?

Dry ice isn’t ice at all. It’s carbon dioxide that’s been frozen solid at –78°C — colder than your ex’s heart, and just as risky to touch. In industrial settings, it’s used for things like preserving food or creating fog effects at concerts. When dropped into a drink, it reacts with the liquid, turning from solid to gas in a process called sublimation. That’s where all that fog comes from. Sounds fun, but here’s the problem: when dry ice is mishandled, it becomes a health hazard.

Is Dry Ice Safe in Drinks?

Short answer: only if used correctly. Even then, it’s tricky. Dry ice should never be consumed directly or served loose in a glass. Here’s why: It’s extremely cold and can cause instant frostbite or tissue damage if it touches your lips, tongue, or skin.



As it evaporates, it releases CO₂ gas, which can displace oxygen — especially in small or poorly ventilated spaces.



A small solid chunk trapped in your drink could cause serious internal injury if accidentally swallowed. So when you’re at LCW or your favourite Lagos bar and see that smoky drink being served, enjoy the sight — but think twice before sipping too soon.

What Happens When You Drink Dry Ice?

It sounds dramatic, but this is what can happen: Frostbite or burns: Contact with dry ice can instantly freeze tissue on your lips, tongue, or throat.



Internal injury: If swallowed, the frozen chunk can burn or perforate your stomach lining.



Choking or asphyxiation: The rapid release of CO₂ gas can block airways or lower oxygen levels in your body. Basically, that fancy fog isn’t worth the hospital bill.

The Trend Has Gone Too Far

While it started as a harmless aesthetic for Instagram, the trend has become a risky gimmick. Many bars now use dry ice for dramatic presentations without understanding the safety rules. This practice has led to serious injuries: people suffering burns to their throats or stomachs after sipping too early, or from drinks served with loose dry ice still active inside. Nigeria’s booming cocktail scene has picked up the trend fast, but without clear safety regulations. And that’s what makes this conversation urgent. As Lagos Cocktail Week celebrates its tenth year of shaking up bar culture, Miss Lara Rawa says: “the goal should be creativity with care, not science experiments that go wrong.”

How to Use Dry Ice Safely in Drinks

The good news? With proper handling, dry ice can still be used safely for visual effect. Here’s how bartenders (and you) can keep things chill without casualties.

1. Use Small Pieces Only

Break dry ice into small chunks (½–1 inch). Large blocks take too long to evaporate and increase risk.

2. Handle With Care

Always use tongs or gloves. Never touch dry ice directly with your hands, or drop it into a drink someone’s already holding.

3. Wait Until the Smoke Fades

Never sip while the fog is still rolling. That means the dry ice hasn’t fully evaporated. Once the bubbling stops, it’s safe.

4. Use Food-Grade Dry Ice and Ventilate

Only use dry ice meant for food or beverage service. Also, keep your space well-ventilated as CO₂ build-up can make people dizzy or nauseous.

Common Myths About Dry Ice in Drinks

Myth 1: “It’s safe once the bartender puts it in.” Reality: If it’s still bubbling, it’s still dangerous. Myth 2: “The fog means it’s safe to drink.” Reality: The fog is the warning. It means the dry ice is still active. Myth 3: “It’s the same as regular ice.” Reality: Not even close. Regular ice melts into water. Dry ice vaporises into gas, and that changes everything.

Safe Ways to Use Dry Ice at Events

During Lagos Cocktail Week and similar nightlife showcases, the safest use of dry ice is for presentation, not consumption. Keep it in a separate chamber or under a glass barrier so guests can see the effect without contact.



Make sure bartenders inform guests to wait until the bubbling stops.



No direct chunks in small glasses. Use it for punch bowls or display drinks only.



Use outdoor or open spaces with airflow, especially at large events like LCW’s Cocktail Village at Balmoral, VI.

That way, you keep the spectacle without the risk.

Let’s Celebrate Cocktails; Safely