The biggest cocktail festival is back. For an alcoholic ‘cocktailholic’ like me, that's one of the best gifts October events have to offer. From the 17th to the 24th of October, Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island, and other locations in Lagos and Abuja will host Africa’s biggest celebration of cocktail culture. For many like me, Lagos Cocktail Week (LCW) is not your regular ‘come around for some drink’ Lagos event . This is a week to taste, learn, vibe, and toast to all things spirited.

ALSO READ: 8 Events in Lagos to Attend This October

What Is LCW — and Why Does It Mean More Than A Drink

Founded in 2014 by Lara Rawa, CEO of Eventi Cocktails, LCW is built on three things: Education, Experience, and Networking. Think of it as a mash-up of a bar crawl, masterclass, and lifestyle festival, all designed to celebrate Africa’s growing cocktail culture. Lara Rawa’s journey is also part of the story: law graduate, MBA, international business lawyer, she swapped the courtroom for the cocktail shaker out of a love for craft and a vision for elevating Nigeria’s beverage scene. Eleven years later, it’s become a movement connecting bartenders, drink brands, and culture lovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

What's On The Menu This Year

Mark your calendar: October 17-24, 2025. Multiple locations across Lagos (plus associated spots in Abuja) will host Bar Hops, masterclasses, brand activations, and the crescendo — the Cocktail Village and Bar Battle at Balmoral. Here’s the sip-by-sip plan: Bar Hop: Hop across partnered bars offering special cocktail menus and promos. Your chance to try signature mixes with discounts.



Conference & Workshops: Think sessions led by industry speakers exploring techniques, trends, sustainability in ingredients, and best practices.



Cocktail Village: The sampling central. Brands like Tanqueray, Rémy Martin, Don Royale, Gordon’s, and Johnnie Walker Blonde will set up booths. You get to taste, learn, and find your favourites.

Bar Battle: The showpiece event. Mixologists (both local & international) compete in high-pressure rounds — semifinals and finals — to crown winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Get In & What It Costs

Tickets vary depending on access. Some passes include access to masterclasses, Cocktail Village, and sample drinks. Others are simple brand-booth entry or Bar Battle spectators. The Sip Pass is a thing. Expect some freebies (cocktails) with higher-tier tickets. Venue heads: Balmoral Convention Centre will be central for major activations. While Bar Hops will be distributed across different locations. So, know your bar schedule. The best move is to pick 2-3 days you want most and plan your schedule early so you don't have to rush between locations. Also, don't show up on an empty stomach.

What People Are Saying

ADVERTISEMENT

You can just feel the excitement, the community energy, and all to look forward to.

Why This Festival Matters

Cocktail culture in Nigeria used to mean locals sipping Old-Fashioned or whiskey quietly; now it’s evolving. LCW raises the bar — literally and metaphorically. It gives bartenders a stage, brands visibility, and consumers a chance to explore beyond rum & Coke. For mixologists, it’s an opportunity to experiment, collaborate, and push boundaries. For culture lovers, it’s a week of aesthetics, flavour, and stories. LCW also strengthens the local beverage and hospitality industry, creating jobs, enhancing branding, fostering supplier relationships, and promoting tourism. It connects Lagos to global cocktail trends while rooting its identity in Nigerian flavourisms (local bitters, local touches). As Rawa puts it, “Cocktails have become more than drinks — they’re part of our lifestyle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Tips To Sip Smart at Lagos Cocktail Week 2025

Arrive early to major events (Cocktail Village, Bar Battle) — queues build fast.



Have a drink plan: Bar Hop nights are fun, but spread out. Pick bars in one zone per evening, if possible. No one enjoys Island-to-Mainland traffic tipsy.



Dress comfy but camera-ready — this is Instagram’s favourite event week.



Don’t just drink — ask questions, taste, learn something new.



Pace yourself: sample, don’t chug. Hydrate. Pair with food.



Keep your tickets/phones handy; venue changes or last-minute pop-ups may occur. Follow official LCW accounts .

A Toast to Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT