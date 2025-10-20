The bar hop is in full swing. From Ikoyi to Victoria Island, cocktail lovers are already hopping between bars and sampling new mixes. But for many, all roads lead to one destination — the Cocktail Village, the biggest part of Lagos Cocktail Week (LCW) . Happening on October 23–24, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, the Cocktail Village is the grand finale of the week-long celebration of cocktails . It’s where all the action — bar hops, brand activations, masterclasses, and mixology flair — comes together in one wild, unforgettable weekend. And if you’ve ever been, you know: it’s intense. The music, the crowds, the endless flow of drinks. It's easy to get swept up and miss the best parts. But don’t worry; as someone who’s done this multiple times, here are six pro-tips to help you make the most of Cocktail Village this year.

1. Eat before you come — and not just a snack

This is not the time for “I’ll just grab a small bite.” Eat a full meal (carbs, protein, the works) before you arrive. You’ll need the energy. The cocktails are strong, the music is loud, and you’ll be on your feet for hours. Don’t let hunger end your night early.

2. Hydrate first, drink second

When you get to the venue, start at the water stand, not the bar. Get a bottle of water and walk around. Scout the layout, check out the brand stands, and plan your route. You’ll thank yourself later when everyone else is wobbling.

3. Explore and try something new

You didn’t come all this way to drink the same old strawberry daiquiri.

Every year, the Cocktail Village features exclusive recipes and brand specials — from Don Royale to Tanqueray and beyond. So be adventurous. Try that coconut-infused gin, that smoky bourbon twist, that weird-sounding mocktail. The point is to discover something new.

4. Dance in between drinks

There’s a reason the DJs at Cocktail Village go hard. The music is meant to move you. Don’t sit through the night like a cocktail statue. Meet people, join a dance circle, or just groove by the bar. You’ll sweat off some of the alcohol and keep your energy high

5. Pace yourself — it’s not a race

No one’s giving awards for “most cocktails consumed.” Take your time. Sip, stroll, hydrate, repeat. The best experiences happen when you’re present enough to actually enjoy them.

6. End the night happy, not crawling

Know your limit and stick to it. You want to leave the Cocktail Village with memories, not regrets. Grab one last bottle of water before you leave, take a photo at the brand booth, and call it a night like the pro you now are.

