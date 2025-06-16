Most in‑demand blue‑collar jobs in Nigeria no one is talking about

As renewable energy projects, broadband networks and automated manufacturing expand, technicians in areas such as solar photovoltaic installation, fibre‑optic splicing and industrial robotics are in short supply.

These blue‑collar positions offer competitive entry‑level pay, steady employment and clear advancement pathways without requiring a university degree.

For anyone with practical aptitude, targeted certification programmes and on‑the‑job experience can unlock resilient, well‑paid careers.

Below are 7 of the most in‑demand blue‑collar jobs in Nigeria that no one is talking about.

1. Solar photovoltaic installer

As businesses and homes shift to solar power, certified installers are urgently needed. Technicians assemble panels, mount racking systems and connect inverters for grid‑tie or off‑grid systems.

Entry‑level installers with an accredited PV certification can expect monthly earnings of ₦100 000 to ₦150 000, with pay rising as they gain field experience and design skills.

2. Industrial robotics technician

Manufacturing plants are automating production lines to boost efficiency. Robotics technicians install, calibrate and maintain robotic arms and programmable controllers.

Vocational courses in mechatronics or electrical engineering prepare candidates for roles paying ₦120 000 to ₦200 000 per month. Demand is strongest in food processing, beverage bottling and automotive parts assembly.

3. Fiber‑optic splicer and maintainer

With telecoms expanding broadband networks nationwide, fibre‑optic specialists splice cables, test connections and repair network breaches.

Training programmes offered by major service providers qualify technicians to earn ₦90 000 to ₦140 000 monthly. Routing new cable ducts for enterprise and residential projects provides additional project‑based income.

4. Commercial refrigeration mechanic

Cold‑chain logistics and hospitality growth have increased demand for refrigeration experts. Mechanics install and service chillers, freezers and cold storage units in hotels, supermarkets and pharmaceutical warehouses.

Entry‑level technicians earn ₦80 000 to ₦120 000 per month, plus overtime for emergency call‑outs and off‑site service contracts.

5. Wind‑turbine technician

Offshore and onshore wind projects are in planning stages across the country. Technicians climb turbine towers to perform inspections, change lubricants and replace faulty components.

Although licenced tower‑access training is required, starting pay ranges from ₦150 000 to ₦220 000 per month, with hazard and travel allowances on remote assignments.

6. Cybersecurity hardware installer

As organisations invest in on‑premise security appliances, specialists install firewalls, intrusion‑detection devices and biometric access controls. Short professional certificates in network security qualify technicians for roles paying ₦100 000 to ₦180 000 monthly.

Combining hardware skills with basic configuration know‑how ensures rapid employability.

7. 3D printer operator and maintenance technician

Adoption of additive manufacturing in prototyping, custom tooling and small‑batch production has created a niche for 3D printing experts. Operators load CAD files, calibrate printers and perform routine maintenance on machines.

Vocational training in design software and material science can lead to entry wages of ₦70 000 to ₦120 000 per month, with opportunities in manufacturing hubs and makerspaces.