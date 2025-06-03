Top 7 highest-paying government jobs in Nigeria

In Nigeria, a lot of people look down on government jobs because they only think of civil servants and other low-level roles. But they’re looking in the wrong direction. When it comes to job security and fat paychecks, nothing beats a top-tier government position in Nigeria. Emphasis on “top-tier.” Here are the highest-paying government jobs in Nigeria right now.

7 highest-paying government jobs in Nigeria The President of Nigeria Justices of the Supreme Court Permanent Secretaries Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Executives NNPC Top Executives University Professors Directors in Revenue-Generating Agencies

1. President of Nigeria

Let’s start with the obvious. The Nigerian President isn’t just the most powerful person in the country, they’re also the highest-paid . While the official basic salary is around ₦1,171,568, when you add security votes, housing allowances, travel expenses, and other benefits, the total package can exceed ₦30 million monthly. Presidents enjoy lifetime pensions, access to private jets, world-class medical care, and live in Aso Rock Villa, a sprawling estate that makes most mansions look basic. How to get it? Win a presidential election (good luck with that). 2. Justices of the Supreme Court

Supreme Court justices are among the best-paid judicial officers in Africa. According to BBC , the Chief Justice earns around ₦1.2 million per month. That doesn’t include housing, car, and duty allowances, or the respect and influence that come with the robe. These legal heavyweights rule on everything from election petitions to constitutional disputes. Their decisions shape the future of the country, so it’s no surprise the government ensures their financial independence to prevent corruption and external influence. How to get it Study law, become a legal practitioner, and rise through the ranks. Usually as a magistrate, then judge, then appellate justice. Expect to put in 20–30 years of legal service.

3. Permanent Secretaries (Federal Level)

These are the real "Ogas at the top" in civil service. While ministers may come and go, Perm Secs often stay for years, managing billions in public funds and massive staff teams. According to Punch Newspaper , their monthly salary is ₦N6.9 million, but what really boosts their earnings is international travel. Some trips earn them a travel allowance of $1,000 to $2,000 per day, especially when attending global conferences or official assignments abroad. Top-paying ministries: Finance

Petroleum Resources

Foreign Affairs How to get it Start in the civil service and rise through the ranks to Director level

Have strong connections (very important) 4. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) executives

The CBN is Nigeria’s apex financial regulator, and working here is as prestigious as it gets in the economic space. Executives at the CBN, including the Governor, Deputy Governors, and Directors, are paid generously due to the sensitive nature of their jobs, which include managing the country’s currency, interest rates, banking sector, and foreign reserves. Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele was reportedly earning over ₦2 million monthly before his suspension. Even deputy governors and directors take home over ₦1 million monthly. How to get it You’ll need an academic or professional background in economics, finance, or banking, and many years in the system. Top appointments are made by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

5. NNPC Top Executives

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) is a cash-rich oil giant, and the top executives earn accordingly. Oil remains Nigeria’s biggest revenue source, and NNPC sits right at the heart of it. The Group CEO, executive directors, and senior managers oversee crude oil production, international partnerships, and domestic energy policy.

While exact numbers are often shrouded in secrecy, according to Inquire salary reports that entry-level staff are paid ₦180,000 – ₦350,000 per month, while experienced staff in top positions (e.g., Petroleum Engineers, Sales Managers), get ₦1,000,000 and above per month. In boom years, some execs earn even more through incentives tied to global oil prices and export performance. How to get it Start with a background in engineering, business, or energy economics. Work your way up in the oil & gas sector. Or be politically connected enough to land an executive appointment. 6. University Professors (Federal Universities)

Surprised? A Professor at a federal university on Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) 7 earns over ₦2 million monthly . Add consultancy fees and you’re looking at ₦2 million+ for top academics. Best-paying fields include Medicine, Law, Engineering, and Business. Professors also enjoy perks like research funding, sabbatical leaves, and government-sponsored training abroad. How to get it Earn a PhD, build a strong research portfolio, lecture for 10+ years, and publish in respected journals. Academic promotion is rigorous, but the payoff can be huge, financially and professionally.

7. Directors in Revenue-Generating Agencies (FIRS, NIMASA, etc.)

Agencies like the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Customs Service, and NIMASA are tasked with raking in billions for the government, and they pay their top staff well. Directors in these agencies earn between ₦800,000 and ₦1.5 million/month, sometimes more, with performance-based bonuses or percentages of revenue recovered. These agencies are fast-paced and financially technical. Directors oversee everything from large audits and maritime security to revenue analysis and enforcement. The pressure is high, but so is the pay.

How to get it Most rise through the ranks with a background in accounting, auditing, finance, or law. Some roles require passing internal exams or getting promoted through service commissions.