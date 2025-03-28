5 high-paying jobs abroad that nobody wants

Many Nigerians dream of moving abroad for a better life, hoping to earn in dollars, pounds, or euros. We often think of “big” jobs like doctors, engineers, or IT professionals, but some of the highest-paying jobs abroad don’t need a fancy degree, and most people don’t even want them.

These jobs pay very well but are not popular because they are seen as “dirty,” “too hard,” or just “not classy.” Yet, people who do these jobs abroad make more money than some office workers wearing suits every day.

In fact, some Nigerians living abroad are already doing these jobs and sending serious money home.

Money doesn’t know shame. If you are ready to work hard and think outside the box, these jobs can give you the good life you’re looking for.

1. Garbage collector

Nobody wants to be caught carrying waste, but in countries like Canada, the UK, and the US, garbage collectors earn good money.

The job is dirty, but it pays well up to $50,000 (over ₦75 million) a year in some places, and you don’t need a university degree, just physical strength and a willingness to wake up early.

The job is safe too. Workers wear protective gear and use modern machines. So before you laugh at it, remember: while some people are rejecting this job, others are building houses from it.

2. Sewer maintenance worker

Imagine working underground, cleaning and fixing sewage systems. It sounds like the worst job ever, right? Well, the pay makes up for it. In countries like Germany and Australia, sewer workers are paid up to $60,000 or more per year.

Yes, the job is risky and dirty. But the safety rules abroad are strong, and workers are protected. If you’re not afraid of the mess and you want to earn big, this could be your goldmine.

3. Slaughterhouse worker

Killing and processing animals for meat might not be for everyone, but it’s a big industry abroad. In countries like Denmark and the US, slaughterhouse workers earn around $40,000 to $55,000 per year.

You must be strong, quick with your hands, and able to handle the sight of blood. The job may not be fun, but the pay is no joke, and there are usually bonuses too.

4. Oil rig worker

Working on an oil rig means living in the middle of the ocean for weeks, away from family and comfort. The job is physically tough and can be dangerous, but it pays very well—up to $100,000 (over ₦150 million) a year.

Most people avoid it because of the long hours and harsh conditions, but many Nigerians working on rigs abroad are living large thanks to this job.

5. Caregiver for the elderly

Taking care of old people is a job many people avoid. But in countries like the UK, Canada, and Japan, caregivers are in high demand and can earn good money, especially with overtime.

It’s a job that requires patience, kindness, and training (which you can easily get). And yes, some Nigerians are already taking advantage of this opportunity to get visas and build new lives abroad.