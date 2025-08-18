Ibom Air Saga: 5 revelations passenger made on altercation with air hostess

The Ibom Air passenger at the centre of a viral altercation, Comfort Emmanson, has finally spoken out about the incident that led to her being banned from flying with Nigerian airlines.

In an emotional statement, Emmanson recounted her experience and shared shocking details about what truly happened on the flight.

Here are five key revelations she made:

1. Faulty Phone Sparked the Dispute

Emmanson revealed that the entire confrontation began because one of her phones had a faulty power button.

She said she tried to explain to the flight attendant, Juliana, that she could only place it in flight mode.

A fellow passenger later helped her switch it off, yet Juliana allegedly left her with a warning: “You will see.”

2. She Was Stopped from Alighting Without Explanation

After landing in Lagos, Emmanson claimed she was prevented from leaving the aircraft despite doing nothing wrong.

According to her, Juliana blocked her way without clarifying the reason, triggering confusion and frustration.

3. She Was Dragged, Humiliated, and Recorded

Emmanson alleged that she was manhandled by both the air hostess and male staff.

She said her frontal hairpiece was pulled, her clothes were torn, and she was insulted.

In the chaos, videos captured her exposed body, which later went viral online.

4. Viral Videos Left Her Deeply Traumatised

Calling the experience “humiliating and traumatic,” Emmanson said the circulation of the videos damaged her dignity.

She lamented that people made memes and stickers from her exposed images, leaving her ashamed, unable to work freely, and fearful about her reputation and future.

5. She Reacted Out of Pain and Anger

While admitting she fought back, Emmanson stressed that she only did so after being pushed, dragged, and insulted.

“I poked her back. I admit I wouldn’t have done that if I weren’t provoked,” she confessed.

Despite the controversy, Emmanson maintains she is not a “troublesome person” and never expected the matter to spiral into a nationwide scandal.