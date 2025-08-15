Public interest advocate, Ayodele Ademiluyi, has dragged the Federal Government, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA ), and several other parties to the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged disparity in the handling of the two recent aviation incidents.

In the case marked FHC/L/CS/1632/25, the respondents' names are listed as the President of Nigeria; the Attorney-General of the Federation; Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo (SAN); NCAA, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ibom Air, ValueJet, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), King Wasiu Ayinde, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the state’s Attorney-General, and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

The lawyer accused the respondents of grossly violating the rule of law in the handling of two separate incidents involving Fuji icon, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1), and another passenger, Comfort Emmanson.

Ademiluyi, who spoke at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, August 15, 2025, disclosed that the legal action was aimed at defending public interest and holding aviation stakeholders accountable.

According to Ademiluyi, who also serves as convener of the Movement for Justice and Secretary of the Radical Gender Movement, the dispute goes beyond the individuals involved, but rather exposes deep institutional weaknesses.

The public advocate condemned the disparate treatment given to both cases, claiming that, while KWAM 1 faced no legal repercussions, Emmanson was subjected to swift punitive action.

“Our aviation system needs a complete overhaul. We cannot allow impunity to reign or degenerate into a banana republic where someone can stop a plane with their bare hands and walk away without consequence.

“It’s a gross imbalance. There was no arrest, no arraignment, no prosecution of Mr. KWAM 1.

“In fact, he was rewarded with a brand ambassadorship for the aviation sector. What message does that send to the public?” he said.

Lawyer condemns designation of KWAM 1 as aviation ambassador

Ademiluyi further argued that the designation of the Fuji artist as aviation ambassador was grossly inappropriate.

“If someone can stop a plane with their bare hands and be appointed a brand ambassador, it sends the wrong signal,” he argued.

He further accused the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, of taking sides, stating, “We are asking for an order of mandamus to compel relevant authorities to take proper action against those involved, particularly Mr. KWAM 1.

“This is not about celebrity status or political connections — it’s about the sanctity of the rule of law.”

While criticising the AON of Nigeria’s handling of the Emmanson matter, Ademiluyi described the body's role as overreaching.

“The central issue remains: Mr. Kwam 1 is walking the streets free. That is a big slap on the rule of law. The suit we have filed is a public interest action. The collective interest of the polity is at stake,” he stated.

The lawyer urged the court to use the matter as a landmark opportunity to affirm that no individual, regardless of prominence, is beyond legal accountability.