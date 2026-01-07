Obsessed with Stranger Things? Here Are 10 Shows You'll Binge Next

Don't be sad that the screen has gone dark. Pick one of these shows like Stranger Things and start your next adventure.

So you've just finished another rewatch of Stranger Things, and that empty feeling hits hard. The Upside Down, the kids on bikes, the supernatural chills mixed with 80s nostalgia. Yes, it's addictive. But don't worry. We know what scratches that itch. That’s why we’ve carefully curated a list of shows like Stranger Things that capture that same tension, warmth, and high-stakes flavour.

These picks dive into mystery, otherworldly threats, and young heroes facing the impossible. They are the kind of series that pull you in close, building suspense while wrapping you in emotional depth. These shows blend horror, sci-fi, and heartfelt bonds.

Shows like Stranger Things don't come often, but these will keep the fire burning.

So lean in and explore 10 binge-worthy options.

1. Dark (Available on Netflix, 3 Seasons)

Picture a rainy German town where kids vanish, and time unravels. Dark is a mind-bending family saga with supernatural twists. Four families grapple with disappearances that expose secrets across generations. It's a show that’s almost like Stranger Things, but with a time-travel dynamic.

The story pulls you through cycles of fate, where past actions echo into the future. Kids explore caves, uncover portals, and face existential dread.

That tension builds slowly with warmth, and the fractured relationships add another twist to the saga. Dark adds philosophical depth, making every reveal feel earned. Three seasons wrap it neatly, with each one layering more stakes. If you’re looking for shows like Stranger Things, this one is going to be your next obsession. You cannot look at your phone while watching this because by the time you’re done with the third season, your heart will be full.

2. All of Us Are Dead (Available on Netflix, 1 Season)

Imagine a high school where the bell rings not for class, but for survival. All of Us Are Dead thrusts you into a zombie apocalypse in South Korea. Students barricade doors, forge alliances, and fight infected classmates. It is raw, bloody, and full of teen drama amid the horror. When you think of shows like Stranger Things, where young protagonists face monstrous threats with grit and heart, this one fits that description. The series follows trapped kids navigating betrayal, love, and loss in a quarantined city. Zombies are not just mindless; they are former friends, adding emotional stakes that hit like Eleven's powers.

Shows like Stranger Things thrive on that mix of fear and warmth, and All Of Us Are Dead delivers with intense chases and quiet moments of humanity. As of today, it's got one gripping season available on Netflix, but whispers of more keep fans hopeful. Dive in if you crave that group dynamic against the end of the world. It's tense and utterly bingeable.

3. The Umbrella Academy (Available on Netflix, 4 Seasons)

Siblings with superpowers? A dysfunctional family saving the world? Sound familiar? The Umbrella Academy reunites estranged heroes after their dad's death, uncovering apocalyptic threats. It is quirky, action-packed, and brimming with wit. Shows like Stranger Things echo here in the misfit ensemble facing otherworldly dangers. It explores the trauma of being a "special" child.

The show is funny one moment and devastating the next. We see time jumps, assassins, and family drama keeping the stakes sky-high. These heroes bond and battle doomsday. There’s also this warmth that shines through sibling rivalries, much like the Stranger Things crew. Four seasons deliver escalating chaos, ending on a bang. Shows like Stranger Things hook you with heart amid horror, and The Umbrella Academy does it with flair. It is perfect for bingeing on a rainy night.

4. Locke & Key (Available on Netflix, 3 Seasons)

Keys that unlock doors to other dimensions? A haunted house full of secrets? Locke & Key follows three siblings moving into their ancestral home after dad's murder. They discover magical keys tied to dark forces. It’s a scary fantasy story about teenagers dealing with their emotions and problems, much like shows like Stranger Things. Kids wield powers, face demons, and heal family wounds. The house itself is a character. There is a demon in the well, and the stakes grow higher with every key found. It is a story about grief, magic, and growing up. Three seasons build to a satisfying close. If you’re looking for an addictive show like Stranger Things, then “locke” in!

5. Raising Dion (Available on Netflix, 2 Seasons)

What if Mike or Dustin suddenly developed powers, and their mum had to hide it? Raising Dion follows a widowed mother trying to protect her young superpowered kid. Nicole protects her son Dion as his abilities emerge after his dad's death. Storms brew from mysterious sources hunting him. Dion is starting to manifest abilities that he cannot control. The story captures the "government conspiracy" vibe perfectly. Just like other shows like Stranger Things, there are shadowy figures watching from the wings. Raising Dion is a more grounded take on the superhero genre. It focuses on the love between a parent and a child. Two seasons explore growth and danger. If you’ve just renewed your Netflix, you should really add this to your watch later.

6. Mr. Robot (Available on Amazon Prime Video, 4 Seasons)

This one is for the fans of the "system is out to get us" plotline. Mr. Robot is a techno-thriller about a hacker named Elliot. He wants to take down the world’s biggest conglomerate. It feels like the paranoid 80s thrillers that inspired the Duffer Brothers.

It is a dark look at corporate greed and mental health. Rami Malek is haunting in the lead role. While it lacks monsters, the tension is identical to shows like Stranger Things. Warmth peeks through Elliot's fragile connections, and four seasons deliver a complete arc following a slow burn.

7. Archive 81 (Available on Netflix, 1 Season)

If the "Upside Down" gave you nightmares, Archive 81 will too. An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes from the 90s. As he watches them, he gets pulled into a mystery involving a missing filmmaker and a demonic cult. Shows like Stranger Things evoke that eerie investigation feel, with personal stakes pulling you in. Archive 81 is unsettling and atmospheric. You will find yourself looking over your shoulder long after you finish watching it. It is a masterclass in building tension.

8. The OA (Available on Netflix, 2 Seasons)

The OA is beautiful, strange, and utterly unique. A blind young girl returns home after being missing for seven years. The twist? She can now see. She recruits a group of local teens to help her on a mission. It shares that "misfit group" DNA found in shows like Stranger Things. It is mystical and bold. Two seasons explore near-death experiences and parallel dimensions. It is a show that asks you to believe in the impossible.

9. Paper Girls (Available on Amazon Prime Video, 1 Season)

This is the ultimate recommendation for those who love the 80s setting. Four young girls are out delivering papers the morning after Halloween in 1988. They accidentally stumble into a war between time-travellers. Paper Girls (2022) is arguably one of most underrated Amazon Originals. It's nostalgic sci-fi adventure. It is one of the best shows like Stranger Things for fans of bike-riding adventures. The chemistry between the four leads is absolutely electric. It explores what happens when you meet your future self. It’s a real shame it ended far too soon.

10. A Series of Unfortunate Events (Available on Netflix, 3 Seasons)