VIDEO: Eyewitness alleges Ibom Air hostess provoked passenger in Viral confrontation

An eyewitness has claimed that an Ibom Air flight attendant instigated the heated exchange with passenger Comfort Emmanson that has sparked widespread debate online.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, August 14, lawyer David Ogede, who was on the same flight, alleged that the unnamed hostess “came for trouble” when she confronted Emmanson over the use of her mobile phone during boarding on Sunday.

Ogede, who said he watched the incident unfold from his seat, explained that the alleged air hostess approached Comfort to tell her to switch off her phone, but her tone and manner were unnecessarily aggressive. Instead of de-escalating, she provoked the situation.

The lawyer stressed that while aviation rules require passengers to turn off devices during certain phases of flight, such directives should be communicated respectfully to avoid unnecessary tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident, captured on video and circulated widely on social media, has reignited discussions around customer service and passenger behaviour in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

In the footage, Emmanson can be seen arguing with the hostess before being asked to disembark. Ogede’s account contrasts with claims from some social media users who suggested the passenger was being unnecessarily difficult.

According to him, Comfort wasn’t looking for trouble; the hostess brought the trouble to her.

Ibom Air has yet to issue an updated statement on Ogede’s claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibom Air Commits to Airline Professionalism

The airline is yet to react to the incident [Ibom Air]

The airline previously stressed its commitment to safety regulations and professional conduct, stating that crew members are trained to handle such situations.

Aviation analysts have urged airlines to ensure continuous crew training in conflict resolution, while also reminding passengers to comply with safety rules to prevent avoidable disputes.

ADVERTISEMENT