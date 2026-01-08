Pheelz Announces New Project in Emotional Letter to Fans

After 15 years in the game, the hitmaker reflects on a turbulent 2025 and promises a "realignment" with a new EP this March.

Nigerian music powerhouse Pheelz released a heartfelt letter to his fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, announcing a major reset in his career.

The multi-talented producer-turned-singer discussed a tough 2025, team changes, personal struggles, and a renewed focus on music.

Pheelz teased an EP dropping in March 2026, promising fresh sounds and deeper connections with his loyal “Triibe.” This comes after a string of strong releases, including ‘Jamming’, ‘Growing Pains’, and the joint project Peace by Piece with Fireboy DML, which have shown he is firmly back in his element.

“To The Tribe - A Reset”

In a raw and revealing open letter, Pheelz poured his soul out to his fans, reflecting on a remarkable 15-year career and the hurdles of a challenging 2025.

“It’s been 15 years since I entered this game... I almost don’t believe it writing it. It has been a journey. 2025 was an up-and-down year; there were changes to my team, structure, and life that floored me for the first half of the year. I started to second-guess and overthink everything.”

Despite the setbacks, Pheelz notes that the struggle brought him back to his roots: “The main thing I’ve realized is how much the music matters... somewhere along the way I lost sight of that."

Expressing gratitude for the reception of his recent tracks, he confirmed that 2026 marks a new chapter. With a new EP slated for March, Pheelz is ready to let go.

“It’s a reset and a realignment,” he writes. “I have so much to give out and I’m not going to hold it anymore.”

From Behind-the-Scenes Hitmaker to Frontline Star

Pheelz, real name Phillip Kayode Moses, first made his mark as one of Nigeria’s most sought-after producers. He started young, singing in church at age 10 before diving into production. His big break arrived in 2012 when he crafted chart-topping tracks like “First of All” and “Fucking with the Devil” for Olamide Badoo’s YBNL album. He went on to produce nearly every song on Olamide’s Baddest Guy Ever Liveth in 2013, shaping the sound of street anthems across Africa.

Pheelz’s production credits are one of the most elite in Afrobeats. Locally, he worked magic on hits for Fireboy DML (“Party Scatter”), Teni (“Billionaire”), Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh (“Shoki”), Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage (“49-99”), and more.

Pheelz contributed to major albums, including M.I’s The Chairman, Runtown’s Ghetto University, and Seyi Shay’s Seyi or Shay. His versatility earned him Producer of the Year at The Headies in 2020.

Internationally, the hitmaker has linked up with heavyweights like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and even R&B legend Usher (co-writing and featuring on “Ruin” from Usher’s Coming Home album).

Pheelz deserves massive credit for these foundations. He built beats that launched careers and dominated charts, demonstrating his ear for infectious rhythms and for fusing African sounds with global appeal. His prowess as an exceptional producer laid the groundwork for his smooth transition to artist.

Recent Releases, Chart Impact, and What’s Next

Pheelz’s shift to artist mode began with his 2021 debut EP, Hear Me Out, which was praised for its intentional songwriting and production. The game-changer arrived in 2022 with “Finesse,” featuring BNXN (formerly Buju), a global smash that reached No. 52 on the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Global 200, and even landed on FIFA 23’s EA soundtrack, a massive nod to his crossover power.

