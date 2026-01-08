It's the Year of Fun Beauty, Here Are the Trends You’ll See Everywhere

Beauty is brighter and sweeter in 2026. Learn all about the neon trend, heavy gourmand scents, blush expansions, and eye-catching gemstone makeup.

If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that trends can spin faster than a hairstylist’s swivel chair. One minute, we’re all about “clean girl minimalism”; the next minute, we’re wondering why everyone is suddenly into maximalism and is dusting their colourful eyeshadow palettes and bringing them out from the back of their closet.

In 2026, people want to smell like a five-star bakery and look like they’re heading to a neon-themed concert at 2 p.m. The beauty world is clearly in its fun era, and honestly, it’s refreshing.2026 is shaping up to be the year we unapologetically experiment with louder colours, sweeter scents, and a bit more sparkle than usual. If you’re the type who loves a soft and subtle look or you secretly want to shine like a disco ball, there’s something in this list for you.

1. Neon Wigs and Lips

I’ll be honest, I used to be the number one hater of anything neon. It felt like a 2016/2017 fever dream that should stay in the archives, but then Tyla stepped onto her We Wanna Party tour stage with neon wigs, glow-in-the-dark body paint, and outfits that lit up the arena like a rave, and suddenly, neon didn’t feel so old school anymore.

Then, Cardi B popped out with a neon wig and a leather two-piece after giving birth to her fourth child, and she looked like Kim Possible’s cooler cousin. Neon is back, but don’t panic. You don’t have to show up glowing like a highlighter pen.

2026’s approach to neon is about sprinkling it into your look in a way that feels fun instead of overwhelming. That can look like you putting on a neon wig for a night out, a neon lip gloss or liner, a neon mini bag or shoes, and a pop of neon on your nails. The goal isn’t to blind anyone, it’s to add an unexpected twist that still feels wearable.

2. Heavy Gourmand Perfumes

If you’ve ever smelt a perfume that made you think of warm cookies, caramel drizzle, or vanilla cake, then you’ve met a gourmand fragrance. Gourmand perfumes are scents built around edible-smelling notes like caramel, chocolate, honey, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, cupcake, and sometimes fruity syrups. They’re essentially perfumes that make you smell like a dessert… in a good way.

They’ve always existed, but the shift we’re seeing in 2026 is towards richer, more realistic, more indulgent gourmands. People aren’t just lightly sweet anymore; they want to smell like the whole bakery.

Another reason this trend is blowing up is that designed gourmand perfumes used to dominate the market, and they weren’t cheap. With the rise of Arabian perfume houses, they have stepped in with affordable prices, strong performance, wide scent profiles, and long-lasting power. This has made luxury-level sweetness accessible. Some examples of perfumes taking over TikTok and fragrance communities:

Vanilla Voyage by Mason Asrar

Notes include:

Top: Caramel, Butter.

Middle: Honey, Tonka, Jasmine.

Base: Vanilla, Amber, Musk.

People say it smells like a creamy, milky vanilla caramel dessert. It's rich but smooth, like something you’d get from a boutique café.

Choco Overdose by Lattafa

From their “Give Me Gourmand” collection.

Notes include:

Top: Chocolate Fudge.

Middle: Cocoa, Cupcake.

Base: Vanilla, Benzoin, Caramel.

It smells exactly like thick chocolate fudge, but not the kind you grab at a supermarket. More like a warm, expensive dessert served on a fancy plate with gold cutlery. 2026 is definitely the year of “I smell edible, and proudly so.”

3. Cat-Eye Nails

Cat-eye nails are returning, and this time they’re more mesmerising than ever. If you’ve never tried them, they’re created using a special magnetic gel polish that forms a shiny, reflective streak… kind of like the light in a cat’s eye.

Why they’re trending again:

They look high-effort without actually being high-maintenance.

They shift colours under light.

They make short nails look more polished.

They give long nails a glamorous, dimensional look.

In 2026, expect to see multi-tone cat-eye designs, galactic and metallic shades, swirl patterns, and gradient cat-eye finishes. They’re subtle but stunning, the kind of nails that make people grab your hand to see them up close.

4. Face Lifts And Their Less-Intense Alternatives

Kris Jenner went viral in 2025 because people strongly suspected she had a facelift. Although this was never confirmed, the conversation exploded online and pushed more people to research what a facelift actually is.

A facelift, medically known as a rhytidectomy, is a cosmetic surgery that tightens the skin and underlying muscles of the face. It reduces sagging, softens deep lines, and gives the face a more lifted, refreshed look. It’s a complex procedure and definitely not something you get done casually.

Frankly, it’s expensive, requires downtime, needs to be done by a highly qualified specialist, and is not accessible to everyone. As a result of that, a lot of people are turning to alternatives that give a “lifted” effect without surgery, such as:

Non-Surgical Options:

Radiofrequency skin tightening: uses heat to stimulate collagen.

Ultrasound therapy (HIFU): lifts and tightens deeper layers of skin.

Thread lifts: dissolvable threads placed under the skin to add lift.

Microcurrent facials: low-level electricity to tone facial muscles. Botox and fillers: add structure and soften wrinkles.

These treatments have a similar “snatched and lifted” look without going under the knife, which is why they’re trending heavily this year.

5. More Blush and More Colours

The blush renaissance is here to stay. We’ve now moved past the safe pinks and peaches. 2026 is all about experimenting with orange blush, berry tones, plum, red-based blush, and even purple-tinged shades for deeper skin tones.

The point is no longer to look barely flushed. The point is to look alive, glowing, warm, and slightly sun-kissed. We’re also seeing more placement experimentation across the nose, high on the cheeks for a lifted look, blended into the temples, mixed with bronzer, and mixed with highlighter for a dewy finish. Blush is officially a personality trait.

6. Gemstone Eyes

If soft glam dominated the last few years, 2026 is bringing playful glam. Gemstone eyes are exactly what they sound like… adding small gems, rhinestones, or crystal accents to your eye makeup. This looks like tiny gems in the inner corner, a crystal-lined wing, a single gem under the eye, sparkle scattered across the eyelid, and matching gem colours with your outfit.

It’s a very editorial look, but still wearable when done lightly. You can go full Euphoria-inspired glam for events, or you can keep it subtle with just one statement gem. Gemstone eyes add texture, shine, and originality without requiring advanced makeup skills, which is why the trend is spreading fast.