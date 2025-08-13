'I'm still in pain' - Ibom Air passenger cries out after release from custody

An Ibom Air passenger, Comfort Emmanson, has broken her silence following her release from custody, taking to social media to thank her supporters.

Sharing her post-release condition in a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, Emmanson said she is still “in pain due to how I was treated.”

She said she requires medical attention before she can share her full account of the incident, stressing that she needed some rest and medical treatment before she could give out her side of the story.

“Thank you so much for the prayers, love and support. I’ve been released from the prison, but I’m still in pains due to how I was treated.

“I just need some rest and medical treatment before I give out my own version of the event. Thank you so much, my lovely friends and supporters. I really appreciate y’all from the bottom of my heart. God bless you all. Thank you, my great God!!!,” she wrote on Instagram.

Prosecution withdraws case against Ibom Air passenger

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

The statement comes hours after Emmanson regained freedom following her discharge by an Ikeja Magistrate's Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos State.

The court struck out the case after the prosecution withdrew the five charges, including rude behaviour and assault aboard an Ibom Air flight, preferred against her by the police.

The decision followed the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo's announcement that all parties had agreed to resolve the matter following consultations with key stakeholders in the aviation sector.

Keyamo said the resolution was reached after “reviewing the incidents, considering appeals from well-meaning individuals, and noting the remorse shown by those involved.”

Emmanson was arrested and detained after a widely publicised dispute between her and the airline staff. Though details of the original altercation remain a subject of debate, the passenger's latest post focuses on the physical and emotional toll of her time in custody.