OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Health for Personal Wellness Questions

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Health , a dedicated health-focused experience within its popular AI chatbot designed to help users navigate medical and wellness topics more securely and personally. The announcement comes amid widespread use of ChatGPT for health questions and recent changes to how the AI handles sensitive advice in areas like medicine, law, and finance. With tens of millions of people already using ChatGPT to ask health-related questions each week, ChatGPT Health represents a significant step toward AI health tools that are tailored, private, and supportive, without replacing professional care.

A dedicated space for health within ChatGPT

Most users have experienced typing a health question into ChatGPT at some point. According to OpenAI , more than 230 million health-related inquiries happen on the platform every week, highlighting just how common it is for people to seek medical information from AI.

Image Credits: OpenAI

In response, OpenAI has created ChatGPT Health, a distinct section within ChatGPT where users can ask wellness, test result, and symptom-related questions in a separate, secure environment. In its announcement, OpenAI said : “ChatGPT Health brings your health information and ChatGPT’s intelligence together in a dedicated space designed for privacy, security, and clarity. Health is designed to support, not replace, medical care.”

This means that if you choose to ask a health-related question inside ChatGPT Health, your conversation is kept separate from your regular chats and protected with additional encryption and isolation measures to keep sensitive information secure.

How connecting your own health data works

One of the most discussed aspects of ChatGPT Health is its ability to link personal health information, such as medical records and wellness app data, to make responses more relevant. Sources such as Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, Function, Weight Watchers, and others can be connected with user permission to help the chatbot give contextually grounded insights.

Importantly, OpenAI says that conversations and data within ChatGPT Health are not used to train its foundation models, and you can delete health-related memories or disconnect data at any time.

Built with clinicians, prioritising safety

To shape how ChatGPT Health responds to medical questions, OpenAI worked with physicians worldwide. Over two years, more than 260 doctors in 60 countries and dozens of specialties contributed feedback on how health information should be communicated, when to prioritise safety, and how to encourage users to seek professional care when needed.

The company said the physician-led approach doesn’t just guide what the feature can do, it also influences how it responds: “This collaboration has shaped not just what Health can do, but how it responds: how urgently to encourage follow-ups with a clinician, how to communicate clearly without oversimplifying, and how to prioritise safety in moments that matter.” That means ChatGPT Health is more focused on helping users interpret information, summarise results, and prepare for medical conversations rather than offering direct diagnoses or treatment plans.

Not a replacement for a doctor — part of a safe approach

The launch of ChatGPT Health arrives amid broader shifts in how OpenAI handles sensitive content. In late 2025, the company updated its policies to clarify that ChatGPT should not provide personalised health, legal, or financial advice that requires professional licensing or training. That update, which took effect on 29 October 2025, stresses that the AI is now framed as an “educational tool” rather than a consultant or professional service.

Importantly, ChatGPT Health does not change this stance. The new feature is not intended to diagnose illnesses, prescribe treatments, or act as a medical substitute. Instead, it’s a tool to help users feel informed, prepared, and confident in discussing their health with clinicians or caregivers.

What you can do with ChatGPT Health

Inside ChatGPT Health, users can: Ask health and wellness questions with added privacy protections.

Upload lab results or medical records for clearer explanations.

Connect wellness apps (like Apple Health or MyFitnessPal) for personalised insights.

Prepare for a doctor’s appointment with tailored questions.

Understand lifestyle patterns such as sleep, activity, or diet. OpenAI also emphasises that the environment supporting these functions is separate from regular ChatGPT chats, with enhanced encryption and isolation layers to keep health data secure and compartmentalised.

