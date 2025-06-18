Ever stood in front of a pile of watermelons at the market, tapping, sniffing, squinting, and still walked away with one that tasted like cucumber water? We can relate. Picking a ripe watermelon is a skill, and if you don’t know what to look for, you’re just going to be guessing and hoping for the best. But there’s a secret method. Watermelons, one of the healthiest fruits in the world , do give off signals if you know what to look for. So if you’re tired of cutting open pale, tasteless fruit, here are 5 secrets that’ll turn you into a watermelon-picking pro.

1. Check the field spot

This is one of the biggest clues to how sweet your watermelon will be. The field spot is the creamy, discoloured patch where the watermelon rested on the ground while growing. A good one should be a deep yellow or even golden colour. If it’s white, pale, or barely there? That’s a sign it was picked too early, and that means bland, underripe fruit. The darker the field spot, the longer it ripened on the vine, and the sweeter it’ll be.

2. Go for the “webbing”

Those brown, spider-web-like lines you sometimes see on a watermelon’s skin? That’s not a defect, it’s a bonus. It’s actually sugar seeping through tiny cracks in the skin, and it usually means that the fruit inside is extra sweet. So next time you see a watermelon with that “webbed” pattern, grab it. It might look a little less pretty, but the taste? On point.

3. It should sound hollow when you tap it

Yes, tapping still works if you know what sound to listen for. Give the melon a firm thump. A ripe one should sound hollow, not dull. You’re listening for a low, deep sound that kind of echoes. If the sound is flat or high-pitched, chances are the inside is dry or underripe. Don’t overthink it, just try knocking a few and listen for the difference. 4. Weight matters, and heavier is better

When it comes to watermelons, weight is everything. Pick up a few of the same size and compare. The one that feels heaviest for its size is likely the juiciest. That’s because watermelon is mostly water (about 90%), so the heavier it is, the more water it’s holding. Light ones are probably dry or underripe, and that’s not what you want.

5. Look for a uniform shape

Avoid watermelons that are oddly shaped or bumpy. Weird lumps usually mean the fruit grew inconsistently, maybe due to irregular sun or water exposure. That can lead to weird textures and bland spots inside. The best watermelons are symmetrical and have a smooth surface all around.