Benue State is called the “Food Basket of the Nation,” but there's more to it than just yams and agriculture. When most people think of Benue, the Tiv ethnic group comes to mind, and for good reason. They’re the largest tribe in the state and have a strong cultural presence across Nigeria. But did you know there are several other tribes in Benue, some with rich histories, languages, and cultural traditions of their own? Here, we’ll be spotlighting 7 minority tribes in Benue State that many Nigerians don’t know about:

1. Idoma

Idoma [IdomaLand]

The second most recognised ethnic group in Benue after the Tiv, the Idoma people are predominantly found in the southern part of the state, especially in places like Otukpo, Apa, Ogbadibo, and Ohimini. Idoma culture is rich in dance and colourful festivals . The people are known for the Aje Alekwu festival, traditional masquerades, and strong ties to ancestral heritage. Their language, Idoma, is widely spoken and has several dialectical variations.

2. Igede

Igede people [LivinginNigeria]

Smaller in number but proud and distinct, the Igede people live mostly in Oju and Obi Local Government Areas. Their language, also called Igede, is quite different from Tiv and Idoma, and their traditions reflect a mix of agrarian values and ancestral worship. The Igede Agba festival, held annually, is their biggest cultural celebration, showcasing dance, fashion, food, and music. Many Igede youths today are active in reviving and preserving their traditions through cultural events and media.

3. Etulo

Etulo people

The Etulo people live along the banks of the River Benue in areas like Buruku and Katsina-Ala. Their language is related to Jukun, and they share some cultural similarities with other riverine communities. Fishing, farming, and traditional wrestling are big parts of their way of life. Although small in population, Etulo people are proud of their roots and fiercely protective of their customs.

4. Abakwa

Abakwa people [RexClarkeAdventures]

The Abakwa people are one of the lesser-known groups in Benue, found mainly around Gboko and other Tiv-dominated areas.

Often overshadowed by their Tiv neighbours, the Abakwa have a culture rooted in traditional religion, ancestral respect, and agricultural life.

5. Utonkon

Utonkon people [RexClarkeAdventures]

The Utonkon people, also known as Ufia, are a minority tribe found in parts of Ado Local Government Area. Though small in number, they have a distinct dialect and traditions. They share some similarities with the Idoma but also maintain their own rites of passage, marriage customs, and music styles. Over time, the Utonkon have intermarried with neighbouring tribes, but they still retain their unique identity.

6. Jukun

Jukun people [HumAngle]

Some Jukun communities exist within Benue, especially in border areas like Wukari and southern Logo. The Jukun are historically linked to the ancient Kwararafa Kingdom and share cultural ties with people in Taraba and Nasarawa. They are known for their traditional religion, dances, and vibrant oral storytelling traditions. In some parts of Benue, you’ll hear old Jukun tales told with pride and precision.

7. Nyifon

Nyifon people [Facebook]

The Nyifon people live in a small part of Buruku LGA, mostly in areas near the Benue River. Not much is widely known about them, which is exactly why they deserve a mention. Their language is spoken by only a few thousand people, making it one of the endangered tongues in Nigeria.