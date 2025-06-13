The news of a plane crash sends chills down everyone’s spine, even those who’ve never set foot on an aircraft. If you’ve felt uneasy or outright terrified at the thought of flying, especially after hearing about a recent plane crash, you’re in good company. Many people, even those who’ve flown dozens of times, suddenly find themselves gripped with fear. “What if it happens to me?” “How do planes even stay in the air?” “Maybe I should just take a night bus.” These thoughts are natural. Tragic events like plane crashes shake us deeply, not just because lives are lost, but because they tap into our sense of vulnerability. And in a country like Nigeria, where trust in infrastructure can already be shaky, it’s not surprising that some of us are now side-eyeing airports and praying extra hard before takeoff.

But before you cancel that trip or swear off flying for life, let’s take a breath and talk about what you’re feeling, and what you can do about it.

Why you’re feeling this way

Post-crash anxiety is a form of anticipatory trauma, a psychological response to a tragedy we witnessed, even if from afar. When a plane crash happens, especially if it’s close to home, people don’t just grieve; they imagine themselves in that scenario. It’s a form of vicarious trauma, where you internalise the fear and begin to anticipate danger even in safe situations. This fear is often amplified by graphic videos, photos, or constant speculation on social media.

The mind begins to associate flying with danger, even though statistically, flying remains one of the safest modes of transportation globally.

But how safe is flying, really?

Let’s talk facts for a second. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the odds of being in a fatal plane crash are less than 1 in 11 million. Compare that to road travel in Nigeria, where thousands of people lose their lives every year in car accidents often due to poor roads, reckless driving, or lack of emergency response. We’re not saying fear isn’t valid, we’re just saying it’s not logical.

READ ALSO: Only survivor in Indian plane crash recounts experience

So what can you do if you’re now afraid to fly?

1. Limit your exposure to graphic news Watching crash videos on repeat or refreshing X (formerly Twitter) every two minutes won’t help. Stay informed, yes, but protect your peace too.

2. Talk about it

Don’t keep the fear bottled up. Tell a trusted friend or loved one. Talking helps to process your anxiety and detach it from irrational thoughts.

3. Learn how flying works

Sometimes, understanding the science behind flight helps ease worry. Why do planes shake? What does that sound mean? Pilots and aviation experts often post videos explaining common flying experiences. Knowledge is calming.

4. Choose your seat wisely

Some people feel more secure sitting over the wings or near exits. Others prefer aisles so they don’t feel “trapped.” Choose what makes you feel better.

5. Practice grounded breathing

Breathing techniques work wonders. Before and during your flight, try inhaling slowly for four counts, holding for four, and exhaling for four. It grounds the body and mind.

A note to frequent flyers who suddenly feel afraid