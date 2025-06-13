Nigeria’s economy isn’t smiling right now. Everything is so expensive, and the cost of living is at an all-time high. Between rising prices and shrinking wallets, we all need ways to stretch our naira without looking like we’re struggling. And guess what? One of the smartest ways to do that is by buying certain things second-hand.

And no, it’s not about being broke, it’s about being smart. Because why spend 100k on something new when you can get the same thing in great condition for half the price, or less? I’m not saying you should buy everything second-hand (please, don’t go shopping for used underwear). If you're trying to live on a budget, here are 10 things you should always consider buying second-hand.

1. Laptops and phones

Brand new laptops and phones can wreck your account balance. But guess what? You can get clean UK-used or certified pre-owned ones that work just as well for way less. Just make sure you’re buying from a trusted source. A new iPhone 14 Pro Max in Nigeria is pushing over ₦1.5 million. Why get expensive when you can get a UK-used one in great condition for ₦700k–₦900k?

2. Cars

Unless you're living the oil money dream, buying a brand-new car in Nigeria doesn’t make sense. The moment you drive it out of the dealership, its value drops. Tokunbo (foreign-used) cars are the real MVPs. They're affordable, durable, and still very fresh. Just do your due diligence before paying. Best second-hand buys: Toyotas (Corolla, Camry) – These things run forever.

Honda Accords – Smooth ride, easy to maintain. Where to buy: Registered car dealers

Online ( Cheki , Jiji ) – But never pay before inspection.

3. Furniture

That ₦300k couch you saw in that Lekki showroom? Someone is probably selling something just as fine on Instagram or Jiji for ₦80k. Sofas, tables, bookshelves—furniture doesn’t need to be new to be beautiful or functional. A little polish or reupholstery, and it’ll look brand new.

4. Baby items

Babies grow fast, too fast. One minute they’re in diapers, next thing they’re walking. So why spend a fortune on baby cots, strollers, car seats, or toys when you can get gently-used ones for a fraction of the cost? Most of them have only been used for a few months.

5. Home appliances

Fridges, washing machines, air fryers, TVs; these home appliances can drain your wallet. But the UK-used market is thriving. From Oshodi to Computer Village, you’ll find reliable second-hand appliances that still have years of life left in them. Just test it well and get a receipt if you can. You can also get them on jiji.ng .

6. Clothes

Okrika is not just for those "man must survive" days. Some of the freshest wardrobes are nbuilt on pre-word clothes. Whether it’s vintage jeans, jackets, office shirts, or statement pieces, second-hand fashion can be stylish and budget-friendly. Plus, it’s sustainable.

7. Books and textbooks

If you’re a student or just love reading, buying brand-new books every time can add up quickly. Look for PDFs, used copies online, on campus, or at roadside book markets. They’re often in great shape and half the price.

8. Tools and equipment

If you’re into DIY, construction, or small-scale farming, second-hand tools can save you a ton. Generators, drills, sewing machines, you name it. New ones are pricey, but used ones (especially imported ones) still get the job done without draining your account.

9. Exercise equipment

Those treadmills and dumbbells people buy in January for “new year, new me” often end up collecting dust by March. Lucky for you, they usually sell them off cheap. If you're setting up a home gym, check online marketplaces like jiji.ng before heading to the sports store.

10. Musical instruments

Whether you’re a church drummer, music producer, or just learning guitar, second-hand instruments are your best bet. Keyboards, amps, drums, and guitars can be super expensive when new. But the used ones, especially imported, can sound just as good and last just as long.