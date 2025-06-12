Tragedy as Air India Flight with 242 onboard crashes after takeoff

A devastating air tragedy struck on Wednesday as Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India.

The aircraft, carrying 242 people, including two pilots and ten crew members, went down just outside the airport perimeter.

Eyewitnesses described seeing thick billows of black smoke rising above the city, while emergency responders rushed to the scene in the densely populated area surrounding the airport.

A senior police official said the aircraft crashed near a doctors’ hostel, prompting an immediate multi-agency response.

India’s Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he was “shocked and devastated” by the incident and has ordered swift, coordinated emergency action.

“Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site,” he said.

The plane reportedly issued a mayday call moments before the crash, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Although no official cause has been confirmed, experts suggest the heavy fuel load for the international flight could have intensified the post-crash fire, complicating rescue operations.

Air India confirmed the crash in an official statement. “With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today,” said Air India chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected.”

The UK government has also responded, stating that they are working with Indian authorities to gather details and provide consular support to affected British nationals.