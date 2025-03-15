Gambling Addiction: How to know when to stop

It's weekend again, and we'll be treated to a myriad of exciting football matches across different top leagues. But beyond the thrills and excitement of these matches, you'd desire specific outcomes.

The reason is simple - you've played them in your bet tickets, and your winning depends on their performances within 90 minutes. There's no crime in this, especially since you're just trying to cash in on your passion.

But at what point does it become a worrying addiction because it's now looking like you can't go a day without betting?

Well, there's something known as compulsive gambling addiction, and many people are unaware that this is a psychological problem that demands urgent solutions.

Gambling becomes a problem when you have trouble stopping when you spend more than you can afford. And when it begins to negatively impact other areas of your life like school, work, and family.

Well, let's start from the very beginning because many people do not even realise they have a gambling problem.

How to Tell You Have a Problem

There's no bigger warning sign than the anxiety and frustration you feel when you think about betting. Yes, the hope and adrenaline pump push you to gamble, but there's also a deep-seated unhappiness that you're gambling away your money again.

People often choose to ignore this feeling, even though it only worsens the situation.

On the other hand, paying attention to how gambling makes you feel and knowing the warning signs can be what saves you from your addiction. If you're still unsure whether you or someone around you has a gambling problem, take the self-assessment quiz below.

Are you feeling guilty, frustrated, worried or anxious about gambling?

Do you think or talk about gambling a little more than you're supposed to?

Are you gambling to pursue your losses or hoping there's a big win around the corner?

Do you feel a sense of emptiness when you don't bet?

Do you have an increased debt or any other financial problems because you're always gambling?

Are you gambling to escape anxiety, anger, depression, or any other negative feelings?

Wrapping Up

So, you see, excessive gambling is always a problem, especially when it begins to put you under unnecessary financial stress. The economic costs of a gambling problem are continually significant.

They include financial instability, job loss, less disposable income, home loss, business loss, increased debt, and potential bankruptcy. You don't want to get to the stage of bankruptcy, and that's why you must begin to fight your gambling addiction as soon as possible.