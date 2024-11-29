Suspect confesses to traffic robbery, says he spends proceeds on drugs and gambling

Four individuals, including Ismail Akinlade, have been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (commonly known as the Lagos Task Force) for their involvement in a series of traffic robberies across the state.

Akinlade, along with three accomplices Rasak Abiodun, Adefabi Gbolahan, and Rilwan Olaloye was apprehended in the Mushin area following an investigation into a stolen phone. According to the Task Force’s spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the suspects primarily targeted motorists caught in traffic, exploiting the congestion to steal valuables from distracted drivers and passengers.

These items, including phones, bags, and other personal belongings, were typically handed over to a leader of the group, who would sell them and then distribute the proceeds among the robbers. During questioning, Akinlade revealed that the money earned from these criminal activities was spent on drugs and gambling.

“After we robbed the motorists, I would give the stolen phones to our leader in Mushin, who would sell them. Then we would return to collect our share of the money, which we used for gambling and drugs," Akinlade confessed. The suspects also disclosed that they strategically took advantage of poorly maintained roads, which forced drivers to slow down, providing the perfect opportunity for the gang to strike. Abdulraheem emphasised that the arrested individuals would face legal action shortly.

In a related operation, the Task Force also raided hideouts in Gowon Estate, Egbeda, and Alimosho areas of Lagos, where 53 individuals suspected of being involved in drug trafficking were apprehended.