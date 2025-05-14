Islam or Christianity: Which religion came first to Nigeria?

Islam and Christianity are two of the major religions in Nigeria, but there have been debates surrounding which religion came first.

Historical evidence clearly shows that Islam was the first major religion to arrive in what is now known as Nigeria, centuries before Christianity. So let's explore how Islam made its way into Nigeria, who brought it, and how Christianity followed later through missionary activities.

Islam: The First Major Religion in Nigeria

Islam was introduced into Nigeria as early as the 11th century, long before the arrival of European colonial powers. The religion entered through the Trans-Saharan trade routes linking North Africa to the Sahel region. Muslim traders from the Maghreb and other parts of North Africa brought not just goods but also the teachings of Islam.

One of the earliest regions in Nigeria to embrace Islam was the Kanem-Bornu Empire, located in what is now northeastern Nigeria. Historical accounts trace the conversion of Mai Umme Jilmi, a ruler of the Kanem Empire, to Islam around 1085 AD. His successor, Mai Idris Alooma (who reigned in the late 16th century), further entrenched Islam in the region by building mosques, promoting Islamic scholarship, and establishing diplomatic ties with Muslim powers like the Ottoman Empire.

Islam gained even more ground in the Hausa kingdoms of northern Nigeria between the 14th and 15th centuries. Muslim scholars, traders, and clerics played significant roles in spreading Islamic education, law (Sharia), and culture. By the 19th century, Usman dan Fodio’s jihad in 1804 led to the creation of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the largest Islamic empires in West Africa, solidifying Islam's dominance in the region.

Christianity: The Second Major Religion to Arrive

Christianity made its first recorded appearance in Nigeria in the 15th century, when Portuguese explorers arrived on the coast. They introduced Roman Catholicism, built small churches, and converted a few local rulers and their families. However, these early efforts had minimal long-term impact due to limited follow-up and resistance from local traditions.

The significant spread of Christianity began in the 19th century with the arrival of British missionaries, especially after the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade. Missionary societies such as the Church Missionary Society (CMS), Wesleyan Missionary Society, and the Roman Catholic Missionaries began evangelising in earnest.

One of the most notable figures in this movement was Samuel Ajayi Crowther, a former slave who became the first African Anglican bishop. He translated the Bible into Yoruba and led extensive missionary work across southwestern and central Nigeria. Christianity found fertile ground in southern Nigeria, particularly among the Yoruba, Igbo, and minority groups in the Niger Delta. Mission schools, churches, and hospitals were established, becoming central to the region’s social and political development.

While both Islam and Christianity have played vital roles in shaping Nigeria’s religious and cultural identity, Islam holds the distinction of being the first major religion to enter the region. Today, Nigeria is home to one of the largest Muslim and Christian populations in Africa, with both faiths continuing to influence its politics, culture, and society.