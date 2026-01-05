Advertisement

Nollywood Mourns as Timini and Dakore Lose Their Dad

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 13:07 - 05 January 2026
Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the heartbreaking announcement by Timini and Dakore Egbuson about the passing of their father.
Advertisement

Just days into the new year, the Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning as Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson and his sister, veteran actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande, announced their father’s passing. The news, shared via social media, has drawn an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, fans, and well-wishers across the entertainment community.

Advertisement

Timini shared the heartbreaking update in a reflective Instagram post, expressing the shock of beginning the year on such a painful note. Though he did not reveal further details surrounding the passing, his tribute expressed deep emotion.

Read Also: 7 Things to Know as British-Nigerian Boxer Survives Death Crash in Ogun State

Timini, known for standout roles in productions such as Shuga, Elevator Baby and A Tribe Called Judah, has built a reputation as one of Nollywood’s most visible new-generation actors. His sister Dakore, an established screen icon with decades-long influence in the industry, remains widely admired for her versatility and longevity on screen.

Their father, though largely private, has often been referenced by the siblings as a figure of guidance and strength. While the family has yet to release further statements, supporters have urged the public to keep them in their thoughts and respect their privacy as they bear their grief.

As Nollywood rallies around the Egbuson family, the moment stands as both a personal loss and a communal reflection on love and legacy.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Papaya Ex - People Misinterpreted My Outfit To Priscy And Juma Jux Wedding
Celebrities
20.12.2025
Papaya Ex - People Misinterpreted My Outfit To Priscy And Juma Jux Wedding
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
The New JBL Earbuds Lets You Hear Your Playlist and Your Surroundings
Technology
05.01.2026
The New JBL Earbuds Lets You Hear Your Playlist and Your Surroundings
Are You Ready for a New Relationship, or Just Tired of Being Alone?
Relationships & Weddings
05.01.2026
Are You Ready for a New Relationship, or Just Tired of Being Alone?
After Nearly Four Years, BTS Confirm New Album and Long-Awaited Comeback
Music
05.01.2026
After Nearly Four Years, BTS Confirm New Album and Long-Awaited Comeback
What This Muslim Love Story Gets Right About Guilt and Grace
Entertainment
05.01.2026
What This Muslim Love Story Gets Right About Guilt and Grace
Grok Is ‘Undressing’ Users on X — Including Minors
Technology
05.01.2026
Grok Is ‘Undressing’ Users on X — Including Minors
Nollywood Mourns as Timini and Dakore Lose Their Dad
Celebrities
05.01.2026
Nollywood Mourns as Timini and Dakore Lose Their Dad