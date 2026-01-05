Nollywood Mourns as Timini and Dakore Lose Their Dad

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the heartbreaking announcement by Timini and Dakore Egbuson about the passing of their father.

Just days into the new year, the Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning as Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson and his sister, veteran actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande , announced their father’s passing. The news, shared via social media, has drawn an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, fans, and well-wishers across the entertainment community.

Timini shared the heartbreaking update in a reflective Instagram post, expressing the shock of beginning the year on such a painful note. Though he did not reveal further details surrounding the passing, his tribute expressed deep emotion. Read Also: 7 Things to Know as British-Nigerian Boxer Survives Death Crash in Ogun State

Timini, known for standout roles in productions such as Shuga, Elevator Baby and A Tribe Called Judah, has built a reputation as one of Nollywood’s most visible new-generation actors . His sister Dakore, an established screen icon with decades-long influence in the industry, remains widely admired for her versatility and longevity on screen.