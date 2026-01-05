Advertisement

Are You Ready for a New Relationship, or Just Tired of Being Alone?

Anna Ajayi
Anna Ajayi 16:22 - 05 January 2026
Wanting a relationship and being ready for one are not always the same thing.
Many of us have asked ourselves this question more times than we’d like to admit, usually late at night, when the house is quiet, and your phone is face down. You wonder whether you actually miss your ex or if you just miss having someone. 

There is a difference, but when loneliness hits, it can be hard to tell which one you’re feeling.

Wanting a relationship is not a crime. Being tired of being alone doesn’t make you weak, desperate, or emotionally lazy. It makes you human. But there is a soft, uncomfortable truth many of us don’t like to sit with: sometimes what we want is not love, it’s relief. Relief from silence. Relief from thinking too much. Relief from watching other people move on while we feel stuck.

A friend once told me about a period in her life when she convinced herself she was “ready” for a new relationship. She had done the crying, the journaling, the unfollowing, the quiet performance of being fine, and assumed that meant she was healed.

What she didn’t realise was that she wasn’t ready at all; she was just tired. And those two states look dangerously alike.

When Being Alone Starts to Feel Like a Problem

It’s easy to want love. Especially when everyone around you seems to be pairing up, getting engaged, soft-launching relationships on social media, or talking about their person. It’s easy to feel like you’re falling behind or missing out, like being single for too long means something is wrong with you. Then, loneliness sets in.

Read Also: Why We Love the Chase (Even When We Don't Want the Relationship)

In that space, a relationship can start to feel like a solution. Not something to grow into, but something to fix what feels missing. You scroll through old messages, reopening doors you had already closed, entertaining conversations you know deep down you didn’t have the energy for. Not because you wanted those people, but because you didn’t want to be alone.

That’s usually the first sign.

You’re Not Trying to Replace Someone Anymore

Another sign is what happens when you meet someone new. If you’re still measuring them against someone from your past, still looking for familiar patterns, still hoping this person will undo what someone else did, you might not be ready yet.

Being ready doesn’t mean the past disappears. It means it no longer takes the front seat.

Read Also: How to Stop Fixing the People You're Attracted To

You’re Willing to Walk Away, Even If It Means Being Alone

When you’re emotionally ready, you stop bargaining with yourself. You stop staying where you feel unseen just because it’s better than nothing. You trust that loneliness is temporary, but choosing the wrong person can leave a longer scar.

You start choosing peace over possibility, and you can finally say, “This isn’t enough for me,” and mean it, even if it means being alone.

So, Which One Is It for You?

If you’re tired of being alone, that’s okay. You don’t need to shame yourself for it. But it might be a sign to slow down, not speed up. To get honest about what you’re actually craving. Sometimes the answer isn’t a relationship, it’s rest. Or community. Or learning how to enjoy your own company without judging yourself for wanting more.

Being ready for love feels less like longing and more like openness. Less like pressure and more like trust. And if you’re not there yet, you’re not behind. 

Love will meet you when you’re not using it to escape yourself.

