10 biggest mosques in Nigeria every Muslim should know

Fasting during this sacred month is one of the five pillars of Islam, alongside faith, daily prayers, charity, and the Hajj pilgrimage for those able.

During this period, many Muslims also gather in mosques for prayers, spiritual reflection, and communal worship. Whether for daily prayers, Taraweeh (special nightly prayers), or the grand Eid celebrations marking the end of the fast, worshippers can visit any of the biggest mosques in Nigeria to strengthen their faith and connect with the community.

These mosques serve as spiritual centers, cultural landmarks, and places for communal gatherings. Below are the top 10 biggest mosques in Nigeria based on their capacity and historical significance.

1. Abuja National Mosque – 25,000 Worshippers

The Abuja National Mosque, also known as the Nigerian National Mosque, is the largest mosque in Nigeria. Located in the heart of Abuja, it features a grand golden dome, four towering minarets, a large prayer hall, a conference center, a library, and offices for the Islamic Centre. Built in 1984 and opened in 1985, the mosque welcomes non-Muslims outside of congregational prayer times.

2. Yobe Central Mosque – 20,000 Worshippers

The Yobe Central Mosque, completed in 2007, is a magnificent structure in Damaturu, Yobe State. It stands as one of the largest mosques in Nigeria, accommodating over 20,000 worshippers. The mosque blends traditional Islamic architecture with modern designs and serves as a major religious and educational center in the region.

3. Ilorin Central Mosque – 20,000 Worshippers

The Ilorin Central Mosque is one of the most beautiful mosques in Nigeria. The mosque was originally built in the 1820s, but the modern structure, completed in 1981 and renovated in 2012, features a North African-inspired design with a pyramid-shaped structure, golden domes, and tall minarets. The mosque plays a key role in religious education and community development.

4. Maiduguri Central Mosque – 15,000 Worshippers

The Maiduguri Central Mosque is one of the most significant Islamic structures in northern Nigeria. Originally built in 1918, it underwent major renovations and expansions, finally reopening in 2019 after years of delays. The mosque includes modern facilities such as classrooms, a library, a media center, and extensive ablution areas.

5. Lagos Central Mosque – 10,000 Worshippers

The Lagos Central Mosque, located on Lagos Island, is one of Nigeria’s oldest and most significant Islamic sites. The mosque has a rich history dating back to the 18th century. The current structure, completed in 1988, features stunning Ottoman-style minarets and a gold-plated dome. It also houses a library and an Islamic center.

6. Great Mosque of Kano – 10,000 Worshippers

The Great Mosque of Kano, also called the Kano Central Mosque, dates back to the 15th century and has undergone several reconstructions. The mosque, located in Kano's Mandawari area, features a grand design that reflects the deep-rooted Islamic heritage of the city. It remains a significant religious and cultural landmark in northern Nigeria.

7. Sultan Bello Mosque – Kaduna

The Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna is named after the renowned Islamic scholar Sultan Bello. It is one of the largest and most historical mosques in northern Nigeria, serving as a hub for religious activities, educational programs, and community engagements.

8. National Mosque Complex, Kano

Kano is home to another major Islamic center, the National Mosque Complex, which includes a vast prayer space and impressive architectural elements. It plays a central role in the religious life of Kano, a city with a deep Islamic tradition.

9. Gombe Central Mosque

The Gombe Central Mosque is a major Islamic landmark in northeastern Nigeria. Its green dome and spacious prayer halls attract worshippers from Gombe and surrounding areas. The mosque is an important religious and cultural institution in the state.

10. Katsina Central Mosque