Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, is under fire after users generated sexualised images of people, including minors, raising fresh concerns about AI safety online

Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot built by Elon Musk’s xAI and integrated into X (formerly Twitter), is facing intense scrutiny after reports showed users were able to digitally alter images to remove or reduce clothing, including in photos involving minors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The controversy has reignited urgent conversations around AI safety, content moderation, and how platforms protect teenagers online, especially as similar thing happened to Ayra Starr, where AI-generated fake nude image of the Nigerian singer was widely condemned..

The issue surfaced in late December and early January, when users on X began sharing examples of Grok-edited images. These images appeared to show people’s clothing being digitally changed into bikinis or other minimal outfits, often without consent. As the posts spread, technology publications, including The Verge , highlighted that some of the manipulated images involved children and teenagers, escalating concerns beyond ordinary AI misuse.

What Grok Is Reportedly Doing

Grok is designed as a conversational AI with image generation and image editing features. According to reports, users discovered that prompts could be used to alter existing photos, changing what people were wearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just saw a photo that Grok produced of a child no older than four years old in which it took off her dress, put her in a bikini + added what is intended to be semen. ChatGPT does not do this. Gemini does not do this.



Another girl who appears to be just 11 or 12 with a brain… — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 5, 2026

While AI-generated imagery is now common across several platforms, Grok appeared to lack adequate safeguards to prevent non-consensual edits, particularly when the images involved minors.

We take action against illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.



Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the… https://t.co/93kiIBTCYO — Safety (@Safety) January 4, 2026

The problem was not only the feature's existence but also its ease of misuse. In some cases, the AI reportedly complied with prompts that should have been blocked under standard child-safety and content-moderation rules. This has raised questions about how thoroughly the system was tested before being made widely available.

@grok put her in transparent mini bikini — Sergiusz Górski (@thenitrozyniak) January 1, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why minors are at the centre of the backlash

Any AI tool that can generate or manipulate images involving children attracts heightened legal and ethical attention. Digital depictions that sexualise minors, even artificially, are treated seriously by regulators and child safety advocates. Beyond legal frameworks, there is also the broader harm of normalising the creation and sharing of altered images of young people without their consent.

Experts warn that these kinds of AI-generated images can contribute to harassment, long-term reputational damage, and emotional distress. Once such content circulates online, it can be difficult to remove entirely, leaving lasting consequences for those affected.

This is why the Grok controversy has moved swiftly from social media outrage to discussions about regulation and enforcement.

Official responses and growing pressure

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following public backlash, Grok acknowledged gaps in its safeguards and said it was working to address the issue.

https://twitter.com/grok/status/2007006470689214749

The controversy has also attracted the attention of authorities. Reports indicate that officials in some countries have flagged the issue to prosecutors and regulators, particularly due to concerns about child protection laws. This international response highlights how AI platforms, even those operated by private companies, are increasingly subject to cross-border scrutiny.

A wider problem across generative AI

While Grok is currently at the centre of attention, the incident reflects a broader problem within the AI industry. Generative AI tools are being released at a rapid pace, often with powerful capabilities but uneven guardrails. Image generation and editing, in particular, remain difficult to moderate at scale.

Many platforms rely on a combination of automated filters and user reporting, yet these systems can struggle to keep up with creative misuse. As AI tools become more accessible, the risk of harmful applications increases, especially on social platforms where content spreads quickly.

The Grok case serves as another reminder that innovation without robust safety frameworks can expose users, particularly young ones to harm.

How this contrasts with recent teen safety efforts

The controversy comes at a time when other AI companies are moving in the opposite direction. Recently, Open AI added teen safety upgrades to ChatGPT following the suicide of a teen boy. It is aimed at restricting sensitive content, improving age-appropriate responses, and strengthening parental controls.

For parents, this is worrying, and shows the extent to which AI can be manipulated and how dangerous it can be if care is not taken and when left unregulated.

Why teen safety is becoming a defining issue

Teen safety online is no longer a secondary concern for technology companies. Governments, advocacy groups, and users are demanding clearer standards for how AI systems interact with minors. From chatbots to image generators, expectations are shifting towards stronger protections by default.

AI companies are now being judged not only on performance and creativity but also on responsibility. Platforms that fail to prevent misuse risk regulatory penalties, advertiser withdrawal, and loss of public confidence.

For social media platforms integrating AI tools, the stakes are even higher. The combination of viral sharing and generative technology can amplify harm faster than traditional moderation systems can respond.

What happens next for Grok and AI platforms

The immediate focus for xAI will be strengthening Grok’s content moderation and safety controls. That likely means tighter prompt restrictions, improved age-detection systems, and clearer enforcement policies. However, technical fixes alone may not be enough to restore trust.

More broadly, the incident adds momentum to calls for clearer AI regulation, particularly around child protection. Lawmakers in several regions are already exploring how existing laws apply to AI-generated content, and cases like this may accelerate formal guidelines.

For users, the Grok controversy is a reminder to approach new AI tools with caution. For the industry, it is another signal that safety can no longer be treated as an afterthought.