The oldest church in Nigeria is in Abeokuta

While Badagry is often considered the birthplace of Christianity in Nigeria, it wasn’t the location of the first church.

The first and oldest church in Nigeria is the Cathedral Church of St. Peters in Ake, Abeokuta. The key missionary in charge, Rev. Henry Townsend arrived from Sierra Leone to spread Christianity. And from 1846 to 1867, Abeokuta became the vineyard that he was called to work.

Although, it is on record that Thomas Birch Freeman is believed to be the first European to enter Abeokuta. He arrived the old city on 11 December 1842. He met with Henry Townsend on 24 December and it was this meeting that birthed the first "Christmas Day" celebration in Nigeria.

Be that as it may, the foundation of Nigeria's first church was laid in Ake, Abeokuta, by Rev. Andrew Desalu Wilhelm, years after the mission of Rev. Henry Townsend. The church, which is known as the cathedral church of St. Peters, was completed in 1898.

As Nigeria’s first church, the Cathedral Church of St. Peters served as a gathering point for early missionaries. It became a hub for evangelism and played a crucial role in the spread of Christianity in Abeokuta and the surrounding areas.

In 2015, the Cathedral Church of St. Peters received a certificate of honor from T.I.N Magazine as the first and oldest church in Nigeria. This award was a testament to the church’s ongoing significance in Nigeria’s religious and cultural landscape.

While the church has undergone significant modernization, the original structure has been carefully preserved as part of the church's historical legacy. A larger, modern auditorium now hosts worship services, while a hall named after Rev. Henry Townsend has also been built within the church grounds.

Other Old Churches in Nigeria

1. The Methodist Church of Nigeria (1842)

Founded in 1842, the Methodist Church of Nigeria was established by British Wesleyan missionaries and became one of the first Christian denominations in the country. The Methodist Church played a key role in the spread of Christianity in the western region of Nigeria and has significantly contributed to the development of education and social services.

2. The Church Missionary Society (CMS) - Anglican Church (1842)

Also founded in 1842, the Church Missionary Society (CMS), now the Anglican Church in Nigeria, was instrumental in the spread of Christianity across the country. With the leadership of Samuel Ajayi Crowther, who became the first African Anglican bishop, the CMS made groundbreaking strides in translating the Bible into Yoruba and establishing Christian communities throughout Nigeria.

3. The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (1846)

Established by Scottish missionaries in 1846, the Presbyterian Church played a significant role in introducing Christianity to southeastern Nigeria, particularly in Calabar. The church is well known for its contribution to education and healthcare services in Nigeria.

4. The Roman Catholic Church (1860)

The Roman Catholic Church was formally established in Nigeria in 1860 by French missionaries. Despite Catholicism having a long history in Africa, its official establishment in Nigeria had a profound impact, with the church establishing numerous educational institutions, hospitals, and charitable organizations across the country. The Catholic Church remains one of the largest Christian denominations in Nigeria.

5. The Qua Iboe Church (1887)

Founded by Irish missionary Samuel Alexander Bill in 1887, the Qua Iboe Church grew rapidly in southeastern Nigeria, focusing on evangelism, education, and healthcare.

6. The Cherubim and Seraphim Church (1925)

Established in 1925 by Moses Orimolade Tunolase, the Cherubim and Seraphim Church is one of the oldest indigenous Pentecostal churches in Nigeria. The church blends African traditional religious elements with Christianity and emphasizes spiritual healing, dreams, and visions.

7. The Church of the Lord (Aladura) (1930)

Founded in 1930 by Josiah Olunowo Ositelu, the Church of the Lord (Aladura) is another prominent indigenous Pentecostal church in Nigeria. Known for its emphasis on prayer, faith healing, and opposition to polygamy and traditional African practices, the church has continued to grow both in Nigeria and internationally.