The New JBL Earbuds Lets You Hear Your Playlist and Your Surroundings

The lineup includes the JBL Sense Pro, JBL Sense Lite, and JBL Soundgear Clips, marking a clear push by the brand into open-ear audio.

JBL has introduced three new open-ear earbuds that are drawing attention for a different reason from most wireless audio launches. Instead of sealing off the ear canal, these new models are designed to let sound reach your ears while keeping you aware of your surroundings. The lineup includes the JBL Sense Pro, JBL Sense Lite, and JBL Soundgear Clips, marking a clear push by the brand into open-ear audio. As wireless earbuds continue to evolve, JBL’s latest announcement indicates a growing emphasis on comfort, safety, and everyday usability over complete noise isolation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What are open-ear earbuds?

Unlike traditional in-ear earbuds that sit inside the ear canal, open-ear earbuds rest outside or around the ear. Sound is directed towards the ear without fully blocking it, allowing users to hear music, podcasts, or calls while still noticing conversations or announcements nearby. This design is especially appealing to people who spend long hours wearing earbuds, commute frequently, or prefer to stay alert during outdoor activities.

Open-ear audio reduces pressure inside the ear and can feel more natural over extended listening sessions. With this new lineup, JBL appears to be positioning open-ear earbuds as a practical alternative rather than a niche experiment.

Meet JBL’s new open-ear lineup

Advertisement

Advertisement

JBL’s announcement includes three distinct products, each offering a different take on open-ear listening. While they share the same core idea, their designs and features cater to slightly different needs. The three models are: JBL Sense Pro

JBL Sense Lite

JBL Soundgear Clips Together, they form a varied range that balances performance, comfort, and flexibility.

JBL Sense Pro: Designed for richer open-ear sound

The JBL Sense Pro sits at the top of the new lineup. It is built for users who want stronger audio performance without giving up awareness of their surroundings. The Sense Pro uses large drivers to deliver fuller sound than typical open-ear earbuds. Call quality is another focus. The Sense Pro features AI-assisted voice processing, which aims to improve clarity during phone calls, even in noisy environments. This makes the earbuds suitable for work calls, commuting, and daily conversations.

JBL Sense Pro

Battery performance is also a strong point. With support from its charging case, the Sense Pro offers extended listening time that comfortably lasts through long days of use. For users who rely heavily on earbuds throughout the day, this endurance is likely to be appealing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JBL Sense Lite: Lightweight and everyday-friendly

The JBL Sense Lite takes a more minimalist approach. It is designed to be lighter and simpler, focusing on comfort and ease of use. This model is aimed at people who want open-ear earbuds for daily listening without the added weight or complexity of more advanced features. Despite its lighter build, the Sense Lite still delivers dependable audio and call quality.

JBL Sense Lite

It also includes protection against dust and water, making it suitable for casual workouts, walks, or use in unpredictable weather. For users who prioritise comfort and simplicity, the Sense Lite offers an accessible entry point into open-ear audio without feeling stripped back.

JBL Soundgear Clips: A different open-ear design

Advertisement

Advertisement

The JBL Soundgear Clips stand out visually from the other two models. Instead of resting near the ear canal, these earbuds use a clip-style design that wraps around the ear. This approach relies on air-conduction audio, directing sound towards the ear while keeping the ear fully open. The clip-on design is intended to provide stability, especially during movement.

JBL Soundgear Clips

It also distributes weight more evenly, reducing fatigue during extended use. This makes the Soundgear Clips appealing for users who find traditional earbuds uncomfortable or insecure. Like the other models, the Soundgear Clips prioritise awareness and comfort over isolation, reinforcing JBL’s open-ear focus.

Battery life and everyday use

Across all three models, battery life is a key factor. JBL has emphasised long listening times supported by charging cases, ensuring users can go through the day without constantly reaching for a charger.

Durability is another shared strength. Each model is water- and dust-resistant, making it suitable for commuting, light exercise, and outdoor use. These practical considerations underline JBL’s intention to position its open-ear earbuds as reliable everyday companions rather than occasional accessories.

Why JBL is leaning into open-ear earbuds

Open-ear earbuds also appeal to those who experience ear fatigue or discomfort from traditional in-ear designs. By expanding its open-ear range, JBL is directly addressing these concerns while maintaining the sound quality the brand is known for.

JBL’s move reflects a growing shift in how people use wireless earbuds. Not everyone wants complete noise isolation at all times. Many users now value awareness, comfort, and safety, particularly in urban environments.

What to expect next

While JBL has shared key details about the Sense Pro, Sense Lite, and Soundgear Clips, more information is likely to emerge as the products roll out more widely. Regional availability, colour options, and additional software features could become clearer in the coming months. For now, JBL’s latest announcement signals a clear commitment to open-ear audio.