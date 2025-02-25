Earn €1,430/month! Apply for Finland’s 2025 seasonal work permit now 

The Finnish Immigration Service has officially opened applications for the Finland Seasonal Work Permit 2025, providing job opportunities for foreign workers, including Nigerians, in the agriculture, forestry, and tourism industries.

This permit allows temporary employment in Finland for up to nine months within a 12-month period, making it a great opportunity for those seeking international work experience.

If you're a Nigerian looking for an opportunity to work legally in Finland, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know, including types of permits, application steps, and job opportunities.

What Is Finland’s Seasonal Work Permit?

The Finland Seasonal Work Permit is a temporary work authorization that allows foreign nationals, including Nigerians, to work in Finland for a limited period. It ensures that migrant workers can contribute to Finland’s workforce while complying with Finnish labor laws. The seasonal work covers industries such as:

Agriculture – farming, berry picking, and greenhouse work.

Forestry – planting and harvesting trees.

Tourism & Hospitality – hotel, restaurant, and event services.

Types of Seasonal Work Permits for Nigerians

There are two main types of seasonal work permits, depending on the duration of employment:

1. Seasonal Work Visa (Up to 3 Months)

If your job is less than 90 days, you’ll need a seasonal work visa.

Nigerians must apply at the Finnish Embassy before travelling.

If you’re from a visa-exempt country, you can apply for a certificate for seasonal work instead.

2. Residence Permit for Seasonal Work (3 to 9 Months)

If your job lasts between 3 to 9 months, you must apply for a residence permit.

This must be obtained before travelling to Finland.

Processing can take up to 90 days, so apply early!

Key Requirements for Nigerians Applying for Finland’s Seasonal Work Permit

To qualify, you must meet the following conditions:

Signed Employment Contract – You must secure a job offer before applying.

Minimum Salary Requirement – Your employer must pay at least €1,430 per month (₦2.2M)

Accommodation Arrangements – Your employer or yourself must arrange housing that meets Finnish health and safety standards.

Valid Passport – Your Nigerian passport must be valid throughout your stay.

Health Insurance – You need health insurance that meets Finland’s requirements.

Proof of Sufficient Funds – You must show proof of financial means to support yourself.

What Happens When Your Seasonal Work Permit Expires?

Once your seasonal work permit (visa or residence permit) expires, you are expected to leave Finland. However, there are legal ways to stay longer:

1. Apply for a New Seasonal Work Permit

If you want to continue seasonal work, you can apply for another permit, but you must leave Finland first and apply from your home country.

The maximum stay under seasonal work permits is 9 months per 12-month period.

2. Apply for a Different Work Permit (If Eligible)

If you find a full-time, long-term job, you can apply for a residence permit for employed persons (TTOL).

You must have a job offer from a Finnish employer.

The employer must meet salary and contract conditions.

You need to apply before your seasonal work permit expires.

3. Apply for a Student Visa (If Studying in Finland)

If you wish to study in Finland, you can apply for a student residence permit, but you must meet the education and financial requirements.

4. Marriage or Family Reunification

If you marry a Finnish citizen or have family in Finland, you may be eligible for a family residence permit.

The Finland Seasonal Work Permit 2025 presents a valuable opportunity for Nigerians seeking temporary employment abroad. To boost your chances of success, secure a job early, apply through official websites, and ensure all required documents are complete. Stay vigilant and avoid scams by applying through official channels only.