This is why visa denials are increasing for Nigerian applicants

Stricter Immigration Policies - Western nations, including Canada, have implemented more stringent immigration policies in response to global concerns about illegal immigration, overstays, and economic challenges.

Perceived High Risk of Overstaying - Many embassies perceive Nigerian applicants as high-risk travelers who may overstay their visas or seek asylum upon arrival. This perception is reinforced by past cases of visa abuse and illegal immigration by some Nigerian travelers.

Economic and Security Concerns - The economic situation in Nigeria including security concerns related to terrorism, banditry, and fraud has led to concerns among foreign embassies that many applicants may not have strong enough ties to their home country.

Inconsistent Documentation and Fraud - Cases of forged documents, falsified travel histories, and misrepresentation have led embassies to tighten their scrutiny of Nigerian applications. Even genuine applicants sometimes face rejection due to the actions of a few bad eggs.