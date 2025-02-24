Why is Finland the happiest country in the world?

A quick search of the world's happiest country will show you Finland as the first result.

This Northern European nation bordering Sweden, Norway and Russia has maintained the highest spot in the United Nations' World Happiness Report for years.

What makes Finland so special and rewarding in terms of quality of life, job satisfaction and overall mental health for its citizens?

Possible reasons include its relatively small population of 5.6 million, strong social services and welfare programs, and gender parity development.

But beyond these, let's take a look at five factors contributing to the Finnish society's high happiness levels.

1. Proximity to nature

Nature surrounds the Finnish people.

Accessing a forest, park, or lake is easy and quick, as they are minutes away from residents across towns and cities throughout the country.

They are also free, thanks to the Everyman's Right that legally allows everyone in Finland to freely take advantage of the islands and parks for their pleasure and satisfaction.

Under Everyman's Right, you are free to go hiking, cycling, or paddling. And if you want to fish, swim, or just relax in nature, you can also do it without disturbance or harassment.

2. Lack of corruption

The Finnish society thrives on transparency and good governance. Corruption isn't the norm here.

Living in a corruption and crime-free society contributes greatly to the happiness of the Finns.

Policies are made for the benefit of the people; the systems in place—free education, health care coverage and social support—are all functioning well.

3. Strong work-life balance

Working long hours is not acceptable in Finland.

This allows citizens to spend their time doing other things they love and find rewarding.

They also spend less time commuting to work, which increases time spent with loved ones and reduces stress levels.

4. A culture of trust

People trust one another easily in Finland.

The small population also helps in this regard, making communities close-knit, connected, warm, and supportive.

The people also trust the government as social welfare policies are implemented and equal rights are promoted.

5. Freedom of emotional expression

Bottling up emotions is not encouraged among the citizens. People are free to share their uncomfortable or negative feelings without holding back.

It creates room for a release of pent-up or stagnant energy trapped within, which contributes to higher feelings of satisfaction and contentment for the Finns.