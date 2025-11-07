Throughout December, the country transforms into one big party with concerts, carnivals, beach raves, art festivals, and endless night outs filling the calendar. Lagos traffic reaches legendary levels, but it’s all part of the season known as “Detty December”

It is a month-long celebration that has become the ultimate showcase of Nigerian music, culture, and lifestyle. Since around 2018, the Detty December phenomenon has grown far beyond Lagos and has spread across the world, gaining massive cultural influence.

Each year, an estimated 80,000 people return home to Nigeria to join the festivities. On TikTok, the hashtag #DettyDecember has racked up over 200 million views, filled with behind-the-scenes clips of people flying home, hitting concerts, or simply venting about the infamous Lagos traffic.

but now, the Federal Government seems to be saying, 'Let me taste it too,'

The FG has announced plans to create a Presidential Task Force on ‘Detty December’. This move is aimed at organizing Nigeria’s vibrant end-of-year festivities and improving the country’s global image as a festive destination.

‘Detty December’ is the term Nigerians use for the lively, month-long celebration that takes place every December. It’s a season packed with concerts, parties, weddings, cultural festivals, and homecomings, especially for members of the Nigerian diaspora who return to reconnect and celebrate with their family.

Beyond the fun, Detty December plays a huge role in the economy, as returning Nigerians and tourists spend heavily on hotels, events, transportation, fashion, and food.

Why a Task Force for Detty December?

According to the Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, the new task force will bring together key government agencies, including those in aviation, interior, and power, to better coordinate logistics, safety, and infrastructure during the festive period.

The goal is to support Lagos and other states that host major Detty December events, while ensuring Nigeria is positioned as a global festive destination. The initiative is part of a broader government plan to promote tourism, attract investment, and boost the creative economy.

Musawa explained that effective coordination among ministries will help prevent issues like overcrowding, poor power supply, and security lapses that often mar large gatherings.

Tourism Zones

In addition to the task force, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the establishment of Tourism and Cultural Economic Zones across Nigeria’s six geopolitical regions and the FCT. These zones will focus on developing and branding key tourist destinations, such as Obudu, Yankari, and Coco Beach, similar to global models in Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

The Council also adopted “Naija Season”, a national tourism brand that will promote Nigerian festivals and cultural events all year round.

Boosting Nigeria’s Creative Economy

Musawa revealed that FEC also endorsed a new Intellectual Property (IP) reform framework, which will allow Nigerian creatives to use their intellectual property as collateral for funding, helping artists, filmmakers, and designers turn their ideas into viable businesses.

She described the broader initiative as “a new dawn for Nigeria’s creative industry,” one that empowers creators to own and profit from their work.

Do We Need a Task Force for Detty December?

While some Nigerians welcome the idea, saying it could make the festive season safer, more organised, and globally recognised, others wonder whether a task force is truly necessary, or if the focus should instead be on improving basic infrastructure and security.